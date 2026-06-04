One Cent Machine EA: Comprehensive User Guide | High-Frequency Trading & Risk Control

✨ One Cent Machine EA GuideAs a long-term gold trader, I’m sharing a comprehensive guide for the One Cent Machine EA, including key rules and broker recommendations.
📊 I. Core Advantages of the EA
The One Cent Machine EA is a fully automated tool for gold trading, featuring high-frequency transactions, accurate trend analysis, and controllable risks. It executes micro-lot trades, with stable returns and no risk of account balance depletion.
- 💸 Efficient Profitability: Executes 2,000-3,000 trades daily, with each 0.01 lot trade targeting small profits (1-2 cents per trade). Daily profits range from 20-50 USD, and capital can double rapidly.
- 🎯 Precise Strategy: Adopts a modified Martingale strategy, combined with price trend analysis. It controls risks through support/resistance levels, with over 86% accuracy in trend judgment.
- 🔄 Flexible Market Adaptation: Built-in trend analysis adjusts directions based on market liquidity. During high volatility, it executes scalping trades; during stable periods, it maintains steady profits.
- 🛡️ Controllable Risk: The new version(v2.0) ensures no full account loss — even a maximum 800 USD stop loss can be recovered within a month, with no need to worry about permanent losses.
🔍 II. Correct Backtesting Method
- 📋 Backtest Account Type: Use a standard USD account (MT5 backtesting does NOT support cent accounts directly, as results will be inaccurate).
- 💰 Capital Setting: Multiply your target live capital by 100 to set the backtest capital. Example: 1,000 USD live capital (100,000 USDC) → 100,000 USD backtest capital; 100 USD live → 10,000 USD backtest.
- 📊 Post-Backtest Check: Observe the EA’s performance in different market conditions (volatile/slow trends). If frequent large losses occur, adjust parameters (beginners keep defaults) and re-test.
- ⚠️ Backtesting is your "safety check" — never skip it!
🔒 III. Must-Use Cent Account
The EA is designed exclusively for cent accounts (USDC) — using other account types will lead to profit loss or account blowup ❌. Key requirements:
- ✅ Low Spreads: Critical for high-frequency trading (reduces transaction costs).
- ✅ 0.01 Lot Minimum: Matches the EA’s micro-lot strategy (non-negotiable).
- ✅ Two-Decimal Gold Quotes: Avoids trading errors caused by three-decimal quotes.
🏦 IV. Recommended Brokers (Full Links Kept)
1. Priority Brokers (Supported by Me)
- DPrime: EU-friendly, low spreads, 0.01 lot support. Registration Link
- Amillex: Easy account opening, EA-compatible. Registration Link
- Wetrade: Stable server, cent account available. Registration Link
- XM: Cent accounts available, 0.1 lot minimum, requires 10k+ capital. Registration Link
- RoboForex: 0.01 lot minimum, low spreads. Registration Link
- VantageFX: Global account opening, 0.01 lot, low spreads. Registration Link
Important Note:⚠️If you cannot open a cent account directly in the backend, contact customer service or your account manager for assistance.⚠️
🏦 V. Recommended Brokers
- DPrime: EU-friendly, low spreads, 0.01 lot support, easy account opening.
- Amillex: EA-compatible, low spreads, simple account opening process.
- XM: Cent account available, 0.1 lot minimum, suitable for large capital.
- RoboForex: 0.01 lot support, perfect for small-to-medium capital.
- Close the largest position to reduce risk;
- Directly close all orders if losses expand;
- Add hedge orders to prevent margin calls.
Temporary losses are normal — the EA will recover them within days! 😊