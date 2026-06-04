One Cent Machine EA: Comprehensive User Guide | High-Frequency Trading & Risk Control

✨ One Cent Machine EA GuideAs a long-term gold trader, I’m sharing a comprehensive guide for the One Cent Machine EA, including key rules and broker recommendations.

📊 I. Core Advantages of the EA

The One Cent Machine EA is a fully automated tool for gold trading, featuring high-frequency transactions, accurate trend analysis, and controllable risks. It executes micro-lot trades, with stable returns and no risk of account balance depletion.

💸 Efficient Profitability: Executes 2,000-3,000 trades daily, with each 0.01 lot trade targeting small profits (1-2 cents per trade). Daily profits range from 20-50 USD, and capital can double rapidly.

🎯 Precise Strategy: Adopts a modified Martingale strategy, combined with price trend analysis. It controls risks through support/resistance levels, with over 86% accuracy in trend judgment.

🔄 Flexible Market Adaptation: Built-in trend analysis adjusts directions based on market liquidity. During high volatility, it executes scalping trades; during stable periods, it maintains steady profits.

🛡️ Controllable Risk: The new version(v2.0) ensures no full account loss — even a maximum 800 USD stop loss can be recovered within a month, with no need to worry about permanent losses.





🔍 II. Correct Backtesting Method

📋 Backtest Account Type: Use a standard USD account (MT5 backtesting does NOT support cent accounts directly, as results will be inaccurate).

💰 Capital Setting: Multiply your target live capital by 100 to set the backtest capital. Example: 1,000 USD live capital (100,000 USDC) → 100,000 USD backtest capital; 100 USD live → 10,000 USD backtest.

📊 Post-Backtest Check: Observe the EA’s performance in different market conditions (volatile/slow trends). If frequent large losses occur, adjust parameters (beginners keep defaults) and re-test.

⚠️ Backtesting is your "safety check" — never skip it!





🔒 III. Must-Use Cent Account

The EA is designed exclusively for cent accounts (USDC) — using other account types will lead to profit loss or account blowup ❌. Key requirements:

✅ Low Spreads: Critical for high-frequency trading (reduces transaction costs).

✅ 0.01 Lot Minimum: Matches the EA’s micro-lot strategy (non-negotiable).

✅ Two-Decimal Gold Quotes: Avoids trading errors caused by three-decimal quotes.





🏦 IV. Recommended Brokers (Full Links Kept)

1. Priority Brokers (Supported by Me)

DPrime: EU-friendly, low spreads, 0.01 lot support. Registration Link

Amillex: Easy account opening, EA-compatible. Registration Link

Wetrade: Stable server, cent account available. Registration Link

XM: Cent accounts available, 0.1 lot minimum, requires 10k+ capital. Registration Link

RoboForex: 0.01 lot minimum, low spreads. Registration Link

VantageFX: Global account opening, 0.01 lot, low spreads. Registration Link

Important Note:⚠️If you cannot open a cent account directly in the backend, contact customer service or your account manager for assistance.⚠️





🏦 V. Recommended Brokers

DPrime: EU-friendly, low spreads, 0.01 lot support, easy account opening.

Amillex: EA-compatible, low spreads, simple account opening process.

XM: Cent account available, 0.1 lot minimum, suitable for large capital.

RoboForex: 0.01 lot support, perfect for small-to-medium capital.





Close the largest position to reduce risk;

Directly close all orders if losses expand;

Add hedge orders to prevent margin calls.

💡For accounts below 800 USD (80,000 USDC), manual intervention is required in slow rising/falling markets:

Temporary losses are normal — the EA will recover them within days! 😊







