Fibonacci Killer Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Fibonacci Killer Indicator identifies and alerts traders to key Fibonacci level breakouts and reversals, enabling precise entry and exit points based on Fibonacci retracements and extensions. This tool utilizes ZigZag patterns to enhance accuracy in identifying significant price movements. By leveraging Fibonacci analysis, traders can effectively manage their trades and optimize their strategies.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking to enhance their technical analysis with Fibonacci levels.

Main Benefit: Capture critical market reversals and breakouts to maximize trading opportunities with enhanced precision.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Settings

This section covers the settings that control the ZigZag functionality of the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example ZigZag Depth Lower int 20 Defines the depth of the ZigZag pattern, influencing how significant price movements are identified. A deeper setting captures larger trends while potentially missing minor fluctuations. 30 - Use this for a more conservative approach, focusing on major price movements. ZigZag Deviation Lower int 5 Sets the minimum price change required for a ZigZag point to be recognized. Adjusting this can help filter out noise in volatile markets. 7 - Ideal for choppy markets, reducing false signals. ZigZag Backstep Lower int 3 Determines how many bars back the indicator will look to confirm a ZigZag point. A higher value can provide more reliable signals but may lag behind price action. 5 - Useful for traders who prefer a more conservative confirmation of trends. Show Copyright Info bool true Controls the display of copyright information on the chart. Keeping this enabled supports the developer and maintains transparency. false - Disable if you prefer a cleaner chart without copyright notices.

Level Settings

This section defines the Fibonacci levels available for analysis within the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Fibonacci Level ENUM Level3 See options explained below. Level5 - Use this setting to focus on the 61.8% retracement level, a key Fibonacci level.

Fibonacci Level — Options Explained

This setting allows traders to select which Fibonacci level they want the indicator to focus on. Each level corresponds to specific retracement and extension points in market movements.

Level1: Represents the starting point of the Fibonacci sequence. It is generally not used in trading strategies.

Level2: Corresponds to the 23.6% retracement level, often indicating minor corrections in trends.

Level3: The 38.2% level, commonly seen as a potential reversal point in retracement strategies.

Level4: The 50.0% level, which is a psychological barrier and often a strong support/resistance level.

Level5: The 61.8% level, widely regarded as the most significant Fibonacci retracement level, often used for entry points.

Level6: The 100.0% level, indicating a complete retracement of the prior move.

Level7: The 161.8% extension level, often used to set profit targets in trending markets.

Level8: The 261.8% extension level, which can indicate strong momentum in the direction of the trend.

Level9: The 423.6% extension level, typically used for extreme price movements or speculative trades.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Fibonacci Killer Indicator identifies key Fibonacci levels, calculating retracements and extensions based on price movements. It helps traders spot potential reversal points and breakout levels in various market conditions.

This indicator uses ZigZag patterns to filter price movements, allowing traders to focus on significant trends and reversals while minimizing noise from minor fluctuations.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal occurs when the price breaks above a key Fibonacci level, indicating potential upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal appears when the price drops below a significant Fibonacci level, suggesting potential downward movement.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see color changes on the chart, arrows indicating the direction, and alerts for immediate attention.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and place stop-loss orders just below the identified Fibonacci levels.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Settings Adjust the ZigZag settings and select the desired Fibonacci level for analysis.

Step 2: Monitor Alerts Enable alerts to receive notifications when key levels are breached.

Step 3: Analyze Signals Observe the signals generated by the indicator for potential trading opportunities.

Step 4: Execute Trades Enter trades based on confirmed signals and place appropriate stop-loss orders.

Step 5: Review Performance Regularly assess the effectiveness of the indicator and adjust settings as necessary.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Fibonacci Killer Indicator effectively requires understanding its settings and market context.

Feature Description ZigZag Depth Defines the sensitivity of the ZigZag indicator; a lower value captures more price movements. ZigZag Deviation Sets the minimum price change to consider a ZigZag point; adjust for market volatility. Fibonacci Level Selects which Fibonacci level to monitor; higher levels may indicate stronger support/resistance. Alerts Enables notifications via alerts, emails, or push notifications to stay updated on key levels. Show Copyright Info Displays copyright information on the chart; useful for acknowledging the indicator's source.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Indicator: Download and install the Fibonacci Killer Indicator in your trading platform. Open a Chart: Select the currency pair or asset you wish to analyze. Apply the Indicator: Add the Fibonacci Killer Indicator to your chart from the indicators list. Adjust Settings: Configure the ZigZag settings and select the Fibonacci levels you want to monitor. Enable Alerts: Turn on alerts to receive notifications for key level breaches. Observe Signals: Watch for BUY and SELL signals generated by the indicator. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed signals and manage risk with stop-loss orders.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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