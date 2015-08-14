Nine banks agree to pay to settle forex rigging suit

Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBS and UBS agreed to pay more than $2bn in this settlement a law firm involved in the process said.

By the way, there is no indication how the sum would be divided between the banks as the agreement must still be approved by US District Judge Lorna Schofield. Anyway, the sources reported that Barclays would pay $375m, HSBC $285m, BNP Paribas nearly $100m and Goldman Sachs about $130m.

