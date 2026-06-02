Gold Guardian Crossed +616.70% Public Growth (Now Free With GBP Master)

Half the gold EA market in 2026 still sells backtest screenshots and asks you to trust the marketing.

The other half — the half worth your attention — shows every trade live on Myfxbook from day one and lets you audit the record before you spend a dollar.

DoIt Gold Guardian sits firmly in the second camp. The public Myfxbook track crossed +616.70% growth this week. That's not a backtest number. That's the live cumulative gain on the same account that's been running on real money since the EA launched — with every entry, exit, and drawdown timestamped and traceable.

And starting now, if you buy DoIt GBP Master on MQL5, I send you a free copy of Gold Guardian as a bundle.

Let me walk you through what's actually in that Myfxbook record, what Gold Guardian does on XAUUSD that the average gold EA doesn't, and how the bundle works.

What The Public Myfxbook Actually Shows

These are the verified numbers on the Gold Guardian public account as of May 23, 2026 — anyone can click the live link and confirm them:

Total gain: +616.70%

+616.70% Absolute gain: +120.69%

+120.69% Average monthly: 14.04%

14.04% Average daily: 0.44%

0.44% Maximum drawdown: 32.71%

32.71% Balance: $1,360.47 (with $3,331.00 in withdrawals already taken — total profit $2,565.66 on $2,125.81 in deposits)

$1,360.47 (with $3,331.00 in withdrawals already taken — total profit $2,565.66 on $2,125.81 in deposits) This week: +1.97% / 2 trades / 100% win rate

+1.97% / 2 trades / 100% win rate This month: +20.71% / 8 trades / 87% win rate

+20.71% / 8 trades / 87% win rate This year: +212.45% / 69 trades / 94% win rate

Two details matter most when reading those numbers.

Withdrawals exceed deposits. $3,331 has already been withdrawn from this account against $2,125 originally deposited. That's not paper gain. It's money pulled out of the account into a bank — the bar most gold EAs never clear.

Drawdown is transparent. 32.71% maximum drawdown is shown publicly, not hidden. That number is the honest cost of how this EA captures the gold opportunity. It's not small. It's also not catastrophic for a system targeting these return levels — and it's printed in plain sight rather than buried in fine print.

Compare that to the typical "AI-powered gold EA" sales page: huge return numbers, no drawdown disclosure, no live link, backtest dates conveniently truncated. The asymmetry tells you most of what you need.

Why Gold Guardian Works On XAUUSD

XAUUSD is the pair where most retail EAs eventually die. Gold's volatility regimes change quickly, news-driven spikes are brutal on tight stops, and traditional trend-following logic gets shredded in the choppy phases between major moves.

Gold Guardian was built specifically for that environment. Three design choices matter:

1. Controlled position scaling, not blind martingale. When a trade moves against the initial entry, the EA can add to the position within defined limits — but only when specific volatility and structure conditions are met, and never beyond a hardcoded maximum risk ceiling. This is the line between "smart position management" and the martingale EAs that turn a $500 account into zero on the first sustained gold rally. The 32.71% drawdown above is the result of that controlled approach being tested in real market stress.

2. Session-aware execution. Gold behaves very differently across Asian, European, and US sessions. The EA's entry logic adjusts based on session context — the same setup signature that's tradable in the London open phase may be filtered out during the late-NY chop.

3. Drawdown discipline. Specific drawdown thresholds trigger conservation mode, where the EA reduces position sizing and tightens entry criteria until the equity curve stabilizes. It's not a black-box "AI" decision — it's a deterministic risk module that the strategy can't override.

None of that is exotic. It's just the boring, deliberate engineering most gold EAs skip in favor of an exciting backtest curve.

The Bundle: How To Get Gold Guardian Free

The mechanic is straightforward:

Buy DoIt GBP Master on MQL5 at mql5.com/en/market/product/130050 Send me your MQL5 purchase confirmation via the contact form on doittrading.com or by replying to any newsletter email I send you a free copy of Gold Guardian for installation on your MT5

Why structure it this way? Two reasons.

First, GBP Master itself is a serious specialized EA with a long public track record on GBPUSD — historically +165% cumulative gain, ~92% win rate, ~16.79% drawdown across 1,179+ trades publicly verifiable on its own Myfxbook. You're getting a fully-engineered pair-specialist EA, not a discount filler. The bundle is genuinely adding Gold Guardian on top, not paying you to take something you didn't want.

Second, the combination is portfolio-coherent by design. GBPUSD and XAUUSD respond to different macro drivers (interest rate differentials and policy expectations for GBP; safe-haven flows, inflation, and dollar strength for gold). Running specialized EAs on each pair gives you two uncorrelated profit engines instead of one multi-pair "do-it-all" bot that's mediocre at both.

That's the bundle. One purchase, two specialist EAs covering two of the most-traded pairs in the world.

Honest Caveats Before You Click Anything

I'm not going to pretend Gold Guardian fits every account or every trader. Two things you should know upfront:

The 32.71% drawdown is real. A system that has produced +616.70% over its lifetime has done so through a maximum equity drawdown of nearly a third of the account at some point. If you can't psychologically survive seeing your equity curve drop 30% on its way to a new high, this isn't the right EA for you. Prop firm rules (where a 4-5% daily drawdown ends your account) are also not the right environment — Gold Guardian's recovery logic needs room to operate.

The controlled position scaling is a feature, not a hidden risk. I'd rather you read it as "this EA can add to losing trades within defined limits" and decide whether that fits your risk philosophy than discover the behavior in production and feel misled. It's the deliberate design choice that produces both the strong returns and the visible drawdowns. You can read the parameter file and see exactly where the limits are set.

Verified track records are powerful because they show what's actually happened — the wins and the drawdowns both. If you've audited the Myfxbook and the numbers fit your account size and risk profile, the bundle is a strong way to acquire it.

Where To Start

If the math and the public track record work for you, the path:

Audit the public Myfxbook: Gold Guardian live account. Click through to trade history. Verify the numbers above. Buy DoIt GBP Master on MQL5: mql5.com/en/market/product/130050. Specialist GBPUSD EA with its own public track record. Send me your MQL5 purchase confirmation and I'll send you the free Gold Guardian copy. For setup questions during install — broker recommendations, VPS region, risk parameter tuning for your account size — reply to the newsletter or use the contact form. Setup support is included.

And if you want updates when Gold Guardian milestones cross (the next round number, allocation changes, new pair-specialists in the catalog), join the newsletter. One email a week, no fluff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gold Guardian a martingale EA?

No. Gold Guardian uses controlled position scaling within defined risk limits — meaning the EA can add to a position when specific volatility and structure conditions are met, but never beyond a hardcoded maximum exposure. Pure martingale doubles indefinitely until either the trade reverses or the account dies. Controlled scaling stops at a hard ceiling regardless of price action. The 32.71% maximum drawdown publicly visible on Myfxbook reflects the actual worst case the limits have produced over the account's lifetime, not a theoretical "if everything goes wrong" scenario.

What broker should I use to run Gold Guardian?

Any regulated broker with tight XAUUSD spreads (under 30 cents on the spread during London/NY sessions) and reliable MT5 execution works. IC Markets, Pepperstone, and Axi all fit. Avoid brokers with wide gold spreads or known requote issues — the EA's edge is sensitive to execution quality. Specific broker tuning advice is included when you receive the bundle.

Can I run Gold Guardian on a prop firm account?

Generally no, and I don't recommend it. Most prop firms have daily drawdown limits in the 4-5% range, and Gold Guardian's risk profile can produce daily swings beyond that during volatile sessions. The EA was designed for own-capital accounts (or capital allocation programs like Axi Select where the risk model is more accommodating). Use it where the rules match the strategy, not against rules that will close you out on day one.

What's the minimum account size for Gold Guardian?

$500 is a workable minimum, $1,000 is more comfortable. The risk-percent sizing scales the lot size automatically, but smaller accounts feel the drawdown more acutely simply because absolute dollar swings are large relative to balance. A $1,000+ starting balance gives the position scaling logic room to operate during normal drawdown phases without triggering psychological exits.

What if I already own GBP Master — can I still get Gold Guardian as part of the bundle?

If you bought GBP Master on MQL5 recently, send me the purchase confirmation and I'll send Gold Guardian over. The bundle is structured around new GBP Master MQL5 purchases — but I look at edge cases individually. Reach out via the contact form and we'll work it out.