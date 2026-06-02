SUPERIOR TRADER is coming...

🚀 SUPERIOR TRADER LAUNCH OFFER Publication Date: June 4, 2026 (Thursday)

Launch Time: 15:00 Bratislava Time (CEST)



Regular Price: 500 USD

Launch Discount: 50% OFF

Launch Price: 249 USD

Duration: First 3 Hours After Publication Only



After the first 3 hours, the promotional window will close and the price will automatically increase to 500 USD.



SUPERIOR TRADER is already a member of the CORE INDEX portfolio and has successfully passed internal portfolio selection and live portfolio evaluation.



As traders say:

"The best trades are often the ones you don't miss."