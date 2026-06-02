SUPERIOR TRADER is coming...
My Trading

SUPERIOR TRADER is coming...

2 June 2026, 14:00
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
104

June 4 ( Thursday) I will release a new Expert Advisor already included in my CORE INDEX portfolio.

✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ Stop Loss on every trade
✔ Portfolio-tested

And yes...

The first 3 hours after launch = 50% OFF.

Don't chase the market. Let the robot do it.

LIVE SIGNAL SUPERIOR TRADER




SUPERIOR TRADER — GLOBAL RELEASE SCHEDULE

🚀 SUPERIOR TRADER LAUNCH OFFER

Publication Date: June 4, 2026 (Thursday)
Launch Time: 15:00 Bratislava Time (CEST)

Regular Price: 500 USD
Launch Discount: 50% OFF
Launch Price: 249 USD
Duration: First 3 Hours After Publication Only

After the first 3 hours, the promotional window will close and the price will automatically increase to 500 USD.

SUPERIOR TRADER is already a member of the CORE INDEX portfolio and has successfully passed internal portfolio selection and live portfolio evaluation.

As traders say:
"The best trades are often the ones you don't miss."
Region / Country Major City Date Local Release Time
UTC Global Time June 4 13:00
United States – East Coast New York June 4 09:00
United States – West Coast Los Angeles June 4 06:00
Canada Toronto June 4 09:00
Brazil São Paulo June 4 10:00
United Kingdom London June 4 14:00
Central Europe Bratislava / Berlin / Prague / Warsaw June 4 15:00
Finland / Greece / Romania Helsinki / Athens / Bucharest June 4 16:00
Turkey Istanbul June 4 16:00
UAE Dubai June 4 17:00
India New Delhi June 4 18:30
China Beijing June 4 21:00
Singapore / Malaysia Singapore / Kuala Lumpur June 4 21:00
South Korea Seoul June 4 22:00
Japan Tokyo June 4 22:00
Australia Sydney June 4 23:00
```
#SUPERIOR TRADER is coming