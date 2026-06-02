SUPERIOR TRADER is coming...

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June 4 ( Thursday) I will release a new Expert Advisor already included in my CORE INDEX portfolio.
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ Stop Loss on every trade
✔ Portfolio-tested
And yes...
The first 3 hours after launch = 50% OFF.
Don't chase the market. Let the robot do it.
LIVE SIGNAL SUPERIOR TRADER
|SUPERIOR TRADER — GLOBAL RELEASE SCHEDULE
|
🚀 SUPERIOR TRADER LAUNCH OFFERPublication Date: June 4, 2026 (Thursday)
Launch Time: 15:00 Bratislava Time (CEST)
Regular Price: 500 USD
Launch Discount: 50% OFF
Launch Price: 249 USD
Duration: First 3 Hours After Publication Only
After the first 3 hours, the promotional window will close and the price will automatically increase to 500 USD.
SUPERIOR TRADER is already a member of the CORE INDEX portfolio and has successfully passed internal portfolio selection and live portfolio evaluation.
As traders say:
"The best trades are often the ones you don't miss."
|Region / Country
|Major City
|Date
|Local Release Time
|UTC
|Global Time
|June 4
|13:00
|United States – East Coast
|New York
|June 4
|09:00
|United States – West Coast
|Los Angeles
|June 4
|06:00
|Canada
|Toronto
|June 4
|09:00
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|June 4
|10:00
|United Kingdom
|London
|June 4
|14:00
|Central Europe
|Bratislava / Berlin / Prague / Warsaw
|June 4
|15:00
|Finland / Greece / Romania
|Helsinki / Athens / Bucharest
|June 4
|16:00
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|June 4
|16:00
|UAE
|Dubai
|June 4
|17:00
|India
|New Delhi
|June 4
|18:30
|China
|Beijing
|June 4
|21:00
|Singapore / Malaysia
|Singapore / Kuala Lumpur
|June 4
|21:00
|South Korea
|Seoul
|June 4
|22:00
|Japan
|Tokyo
|June 4
|22:00
|Australia
|Sydney
|June 4
|23:00