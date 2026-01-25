DRX Equilibrium

User Manual & Strategy Guide

Version 1.25

Author: Simon Draxler (DRX Trading)

DRX_Equilibrium → Link

1. Before You Start

DRX Equilibrium was developed for traders who want structure, not chaos.

Gold is volatile.

It can stay quiet for hours — and then move aggressively within minutes.

This Expert Advisor was built to handle both conditions automatically.

You do not need to analyze charts.

You do not need to predict direction.

You only define your risk.

Everything else is managed by the system.

Important:

After purchase, please send a short message to receive the additional files and recommended settings.

2. What You Need To Do

The setup is simple.

Open XAUUSD . Attach DRX Equilibrium to the chart. Activate Algo Trading. Set your desired risk (InpRiskPercent).

That is all.

The EA scans the market automatically and waits for valid conditions.

No manual entries are required.

No intervention is necessary.

3. What The EA Does Internally

DRX Equilibrium constantly evaluates market structure on every new tick.

It distinguishes between two states:

Range Phase

The market is balanced and moves within defined zones.

The EA trades controlled reversals inside these zones.

Expansion Phase

Momentum enters the market.

The EA switches automatically to breakout execution.

Before any trade is placed, an internal neural filter evaluates the setup.

If confidence is too low, the trade is blocked.

The goal is not to trade often.

The goal is to trade with structure.

4. Risk & Position Management

Risk control is the core of the system.

You define your percentage risk per trade.

The EA calculates lot size automatically based on:

Account balance

Stop distance

Required Gold margin

Every position is opened with a defined Stop-Loss.

Optional protections:

Maximum daily loss limit

Friday automatic closure

Spread filter

Free margin check

The system never increases risk automatically beyond your defined settings.

If you choose conservative settings, exposure remains low.

If you allow higher risk, trade intensity increases accordingly.

5. Visual Interface – Info Panel

The EA displays a live dashboard directly on your chart.

It shows:

Current Mode (Range or Breakout)

AI Confidence Level

TEQ Filter Value

Active Range Levels

Risk status

This gives you full transparency about what the system is currently evaluating.

The panel can be disabled during backtesting to increase speed.

6. Settings Overview

Below are the most important parameters.

InpUseAI

Enables or disables the neural filter (recommended: true).

InpRiskPercent

Risk per trade in percent of account balance.

InpMaxDailyLoss

Maximum daily loss in percent. Trading pauses automatically if reached.

InpFridayExit

Hour on Friday when all trades are closed.

InpTradeRejection

Enable range trades.

InpTradeBreakout

Enable breakout trades.

InpTrailMode

Trailing stop mode (Points or ATR based).

InpCancelDistance

Deletes pending orders if price moves too far away.

7. Recommended Configuration

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

Minimum Capital: 1000 USD

VPS recommended for stable execution

For realistic backtests, use:

“Every Tick based on real ticks”

8. Live Operation

In live trading, the EA performs the following sequence:

Checks spread conditions

Calculates TEQ value

Runs neural validation

Determines Range or Breakout logic

Calculates position size

Monitors open trades via trailing and drawdown control

The system operates continuously and autonomously.

9. Best Practice

Use moderate risk settings, especially in the beginning.

Do not interfere with open trades unless necessary.

Evaluate performance over a meaningful period, not based on single trades.

Gold can remain inactive for hours.

Patience is part of the strategy.

10. Support

Developer: Simon Draxler

Contact: via MQL5 Profile Message

Before requesting support, please ensure:

The EA is attached to XAUUSD H1

Algo Trading is enabled

Risk settings are configured correctly

Most “no trade” situations are caused by filtering conditions being active.

DRX_Equilibrium → Link