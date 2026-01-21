Technical Market Analysis For 2026-01-21

#USDCHF: Time to Recover 🇺🇸🇨🇭

📈USDCHF is ready to recover after a test of a key daily support

and a bearish trap below that.

Expect a rise to 0.7943

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Daily/1H time frames

CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Confirmed CHoCH 🛢

It appears that 📈WTI Crude Oil will rise.

The price bounced strongly after the last test

of the underlined horizontal support.

A confirmed bullish change of character, accompanied

by an imbalance, provides a strong confirmation.

I expect a pullback to 61.0 level.

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4H time frame

















