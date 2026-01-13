BTCUSD M15 Analysis – Fair Value Gap Strategy Worked Perfectly

Today I want to share a successful BTCUSD (M15) analysis that I posted earlier in my MQL5 channel and which hit the projected target exactly as planned.
Analysis chart:https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold
🔍 Analysis Breakdown
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Market: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
-
Key Concept Used: Fair Value Gap (FVG)
-
Market Structure: Bullish continuation after retracement
After a strong impulsive move, price returned to a clearly defined Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone, which acted as a strong area of interest. This zone provided a high-probability opportunity aligned with overall market structure.
✔ Price respected the FVG
✔ Bullish continuation confirmed
✔ Target achieved successfully
✔ Risk managed with a well-defined stop loss
The follow-through after the reaction from the FVG confirms how institutional price delivery concepts work effectively when combined with patience and proper risk management.
📈 Why This Setup Worked
-
Liquidity was already taken before the move
-
Price returned to imbalance (FVG)
-
Strong bullish momentum supported continuation
-
No emotional entries — only structure-based execution
This is a clear example that trading is about probabilities, not predictions.
🚀 Join My MQL5 Channel
I regularly share:
-
Intraday & short-term market analysis
-
Clean chart-based setups
-
Structure, liquidity & FVG concepts
-
Risk-managed trade ideas
-
Learning-focused explanations
If you want to improve your market understanding and trade with logic instead of emotions, feel free to join my MQL5 channel and follow along: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold
📌 This analysis is shared for educational purposes only. Always manage your own risk.