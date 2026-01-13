BTCUSD M15 Analysis – Fair Value Gap Strategy Worked Perfectly
13 January 2026, 19:01
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
Today I want to share a successful BTCUSD (M15) analysis that I posted earlier in my MQL5 channel and which hit the projected target exactly as planned.

                                Analysis chart:https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold

🔍 Analysis Breakdown

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Market: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

  • Key Concept Used: Fair Value Gap (FVG)

  • Market Structure: Bullish continuation after retracement

After a strong impulsive move, price returned to a clearly defined Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone, which acted as a strong area of interest. This zone provided a high-probability opportunity aligned with overall market structure.

✔ Price respected the FVG
✔ Bullish continuation confirmed
✔ Target achieved successfully
✔ Risk managed with a well-defined stop loss

The follow-through after the reaction from the FVG confirms how institutional price delivery concepts work effectively when combined with patience and proper risk management.

📈 Why This Setup Worked

  • Liquidity was already taken before the move

  • Price returned to imbalance (FVG)

  • Strong bullish momentum supported continuation

  • No emotional entries — only structure-based execution

This is a clear example that trading is about probabilities, not predictions.

