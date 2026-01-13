BTCUSD M15 Analysis – Fair Value Gap Strategy Worked Perfectly

Today I want to share a successful BTCUSD (M15) analysis that I posted earlier in my MQL5 channel and which hit the projected target exactly as planned.



🔍 Analysis Breakdown

Timeframe: M15

Market: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Key Concept Used: Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Market Structure: Bullish continuation after retracement

After a strong impulsive move, price returned to a clearly defined Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone, which acted as a strong area of interest. This zone provided a high-probability opportunity aligned with overall market structure.

✔ Price respected the FVG

✔ Bullish continuation confirmed

✔ Target achieved successfully

✔ Risk managed with a well-defined stop loss

The follow-through after the reaction from the FVG confirms how institutional price delivery concepts work effectively when combined with patience and proper risk management.

📈 Why This Setup Worked

Liquidity was already taken before the move

Price returned to imbalance (FVG)

Strong bullish momentum supported continuation

No emotional entries — only structure-based execution

This is a clear example that trading is about probabilities, not predictions.

📌 This analysis is shared for educational purposes only. Always manage your own risk.