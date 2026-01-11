PropGuardian EA INFO

PropGuardian EA-ALL Pairs
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161141
🔹 Why you see many open trades in the visual backtest
PropGuardian EA is not a single-trade strategy.
It is a multi-pair, multi-entry system that runs on several symbols at the same time and opens small, structured positions in the direction of the trend.
Because of this:
Seeing many open trades in the visual tester is normal
Each trade carries small individual risk
This approach is safer than opening one large position
🔹 How drawdown is kept LOW (key point)
Drawdown control is visible directly on the EA dashboard in real time.
This is not theoretical — it is actively monitored during trading.
The main reasons drawdown stays controlled:
✅ 1) Equity-based risk control (prop-firm model)
Daily loss and max loss are calculated using equity, not balance
Floating losses are included immediately
When limits are approached:
All open positions are closed
The EA automatically pauses trading
This is exactly how prop firms evaluate drawdown violations.
✅ 2) Multi-pair balancing effect (very important)
The EA trades multiple pairs simultaneously.
This means:
One pair may be temporarily in drawdown
Other pairs can be in profit at the same time
Profits from one pair offset losses from another
As a result:
Overall equity remains more stable
Drawdown does not deepen aggressively
✅ 3) Pair-level profit close (PairClosePercent)
In addition, the EA has a pair-specific profit-locking mechanism:
How this works:
Each pair tracks its own equity base
When floating profit for that pair reaches the defined percentage
Only that pair’s positions are closed
This:
Locks profits early
Prevents one symbol from accumulating excessive exposure
Helps keep overall drawdown under control
🔹 Why there is no equity curve shown in the description
For multi-trade, multi-pair strategies, a simple equity curve can be misleading.
Important to understand:
Visual equity curves do not properly reflect
Equity-based daily limits
Floating drawdown protection
Emergency close logic
Visual backtests mainly show price action, not risk management
That’s why the description focuses on:
👉 Strategy Tester statistics (Max DD, profit, risk metrics)
These are the values prop firms actually evaluate.
🔹 About live signals and funded challenges
PropGuardian EA is not a signal-selling system
It is a private prop-firm trading and risk-management tool
Therefore, there is no public live signal
Regarding funded challenges:
Funded account logins and public challenges are not shared for security reasons
However, the EA’s equity logic, daily drawdown control, and risk rules
fully align with FundedNext, FTMO, and similar prop-firm requirements
🔹 Final clarification
Having many open trades does not automatically mean high drawdown.
In PropGuardian EA, drawdown is:
Visible on the dashboard in real time
Controlled using equity-based limits
Balanced through multi-pair exposure
Reduced by pair-level profit closures
This allows the EA to trade actively while staying within strict prop-firm risk limits.
Best regards,
Code2Profit