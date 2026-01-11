PropGuardian EA INFO
11 January 2026
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
PropGuardian EA-ALL Pairs

🔹 Why you see many open trades in the visual backtest

PropGuardian EA is not a single-trade strategy.
It is a multi-pair, multi-entry system that runs on several symbols at the same time and opens small, structured positions in the direction of the trend.

Because of this:

  • Seeing many open trades in the visual tester is normal

  • Each trade carries small individual risk

  • This approach is safer than opening one large position

🔹 How drawdown is kept LOW (key point)

Drawdown control is visible directly on the EA dashboard in real time.
This is not theoretical — it is actively monitored during trading.

The main reasons drawdown stays controlled:

✅ 1) Equity-based risk control (prop-firm model)

  • Daily loss and max loss are calculated using equity, not balance

  • Floating losses are included immediately

  • When limits are approached:

    • All open positions are closed

    • The EA automatically pauses trading

This is exactly how prop firms evaluate drawdown violations.

✅ 2) Multi-pair balancing effect (very important)

The EA trades multiple pairs simultaneously.

This means:

  • One pair may be temporarily in drawdown

  • Other pairs can be in profit at the same time

  • Profits from one pair offset losses from another

As a result:

  • Overall equity remains more stable

  • Drawdown does not deepen aggressively

✅ 3) Pair-level profit close (PairClosePercent)

In addition, the EA has a pair-specific profit-locking mechanism:

input double PairClosePercent = 1.0; // Pair hit (%) to close

How this works:

  • Each pair tracks its own equity base

  • When floating profit for that pair reaches the defined percentage

  • Only that pair’s positions are closed

This:

  • Locks profits early

  • Prevents one symbol from accumulating excessive exposure

  • Helps keep overall drawdown under control

🔹 Why there is no equity curve shown in the description

For multi-trade, multi-pair strategies, a simple equity curve can be misleading.

Important to understand:

  • Visual equity curves do not properly reflect

    • Equity-based daily limits

    • Floating drawdown protection

    • Emergency close logic

  • Visual backtests mainly show price action, not risk management

That’s why the description focuses on:
👉 Strategy Tester statistics (Max DD, profit, risk metrics)
These are the values prop firms actually evaluate.

🔹 About live signals and funded challenges

  • PropGuardian EA is not a signal-selling system

  • It is a private prop-firm trading and risk-management tool

  • Therefore, there is no public live signal

Regarding funded challenges:

  • Funded account logins and public challenges are not shared for security reasons

  • However, the EA’s equity logic, daily drawdown control, and risk rules
    fully align with FundedNext, FTMO, and similar prop-firm requirements

🔹 Final clarification

Having many open trades does not automatically mean high drawdown.

In PropGuardian EA, drawdown is:

  • Visible on the dashboard in real time

  • Controlled using equity-based limits

  • Balanced through multi-pair exposure

  • Reduced by pair-level profit closures

This allows the EA to trade actively while staying within strict prop-firm risk limits.

Best regards,
Code2Profit


