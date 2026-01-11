PropGuardian EA INFO

PropGuardian EA-ALL Pairs



🔹 Why you see many open trades in the visual backtest

PropGuardian EA is not a single-trade strategy.

It is a multi-pair, multi-entry system that runs on several symbols at the same time and opens small, structured positions in the direction of the trend.

Because of this:

Seeing many open trades in the visual tester is normal

Each trade carries small individual risk

This approach is safer than opening one large position

🔹 How drawdown is kept LOW (key point)

Drawdown control is visible directly on the EA dashboard in real time.

This is not theoretical — it is actively monitored during trading.

The main reasons drawdown stays controlled:

✅ 1) Equity-based risk control (prop-firm model)

Daily loss and max loss are calculated using equity, not balance

Floating losses are included immediately

When limits are approached: All open positions are closed The EA automatically pauses trading



This is exactly how prop firms evaluate drawdown violations.

✅ 2) Multi-pair balancing effect (very important)

The EA trades multiple pairs simultaneously.

This means:

One pair may be temporarily in drawdown

Other pairs can be in profit at the same time

Profits from one pair offset losses from another

As a result:

Overall equity remains more stable

Drawdown does not deepen aggressively

✅ 3) Pair-level profit close (PairClosePercent)

In addition, the EA has a pair-specific profit-locking mechanism:

input double PairClosePercent = 1.0 ; // Pair hit (%) to close

How this works:

Each pair tracks its own equity base

When floating profit for that pair reaches the defined percentage

Only that pair’s positions are closed

This:

Locks profits early

Prevents one symbol from accumulating excessive exposure

Helps keep overall drawdown under control

🔹 Why there is no equity curve shown in the description

For multi-trade, multi-pair strategies, a simple equity curve can be misleading.

Important to understand:

Visual equity curves do not properly reflect Equity-based daily limits Floating drawdown protection Emergency close logic

Visual backtests mainly show price action, not risk management

That’s why the description focuses on:

👉 Strategy Tester statistics (Max DD, profit, risk metrics)

These are the values prop firms actually evaluate.

🔹 About live signals and funded challenges

PropGuardian EA is not a signal-selling system

It is a private prop-firm trading and risk-management tool

Therefore, there is no public live signal

Regarding funded challenges:

Funded account logins and public challenges are not shared for security reasons

However, the EA’s equity logic, daily drawdown control, and risk rules

fully align with FundedNext, FTMO, and similar prop-firm requirements

🔹 Final clarification

Having many open trades does not automatically mean high drawdown.

In PropGuardian EA, drawdown is:

Visible on the dashboard in real time

Controlled using equity-based limits

Balanced through multi-pair exposure

Reduced by pair-level profit closures

This allows the EA to trade actively while staying within strict prop-firm risk limits.

Best regards,

Code2Profit