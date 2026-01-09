🚀 NEW EA LAUNCH – PropGuardian EA

PropGuardian EA is newly released and currently in its LAUNCH phase 🔥

It is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor, built with strict prop firm rules and risk discipline in mind.

✅ Works on all major markets (H1 timeframe):

Forex Majors:

EURUSD · USDJPY · USDCHF · USDCAD · AUDUSD · NZDUSD

Forex Crosses:

EURGBP · EURJPY · EURAUD · EURNZD · GBPJPY · GBPCHF

AUDJPY · AUDNZD · NZDJPY · CADJPY · CHFJPY

Metals:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Indices:

US30 · NAS100

📌 Each instrument must be traded on a separate H1 chart

📌 Trades are executed only when Trend + ADX conditions are confirmed

📌 Built-in daily loss, drawdown, and equity protection

📌 Designed for prop firm challenges and evaluations

🔗 EA link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161141