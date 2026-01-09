🚀 NEW EA LAUNCH – PropGuardian EA
PropGuardian EA is newly released and currently in its LAUNCH phase 🔥
It is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor, built with strict prop firm rules and risk discipline in mind.
✅ Works on all major markets (H1 timeframe):
Forex Majors:
EURUSD · USDJPY · USDCHF · USDCAD · AUDUSD · NZDUSD
Forex Crosses:
EURGBP · EURJPY · EURAUD · EURNZD · GBPJPY · GBPCHF
AUDJPY · AUDNZD · NZDJPY · CADJPY · CHFJPY
Metals:
XAUUSD (Gold)
Indices:
US30 · NAS100
📌 Each instrument must be traded on a separate H1 chart
📌 Trades are executed only when Trend + ADX conditions are confirmed
📌 Built-in daily loss, drawdown, and equity protection
📌 Designed for prop firm challenges and evaluations
🔗 EA link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161141