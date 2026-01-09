Download for free - Killzones Indicator

Download for FREE!!

ICT Killzones Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ICT Killzones Indicator is a session-based analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights key trading periods with increased liquidity and volatility. It visually marks predefined market sessions directly on the chart, helping traders focus on the most active market hours.

The indicator is designed for traders who use time-based and session-driven market analysis.

Indicator Logic

The ICT Killzones Indicator displays specific trading windows such as London, New York, and Asian sessions. These periods are commonly associated with higher participation and stronger price movement.

By separating active and low-activity periods, the indicator helps traders concentrate on moments when meaningful price action is more likely to occur.

Key Features

Automatic visualization of major trading sessions

Clear marking of high-liquidity market periods

Useful for intraday and short-term trading

Supports session-based and Smart Money analysis

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The ICT Killzones Indicator is best used as a contextual tool. Traders typically focus on price action, liquidity behavior, and market structure during highlighted sessions rather than trading continuously throughout the day.