FOR FREE - Bar Reversal Indicator MT5

Bar Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Bar Reversal Indicator is a price action–based tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect classic three-bar reversal patterns directly on the chart. It helps traders identify potential market turning points based on candlestick structure rather than lagging calculations.

The indicator focuses on short-term momentum shifts and price exhaustion.

Indicator Logic

The Bar Reversal Indicator analyzes consecutive candles and detects a specific three-bar formation that often appears near the end of a move. When the pattern is completed, it is marked on the chart as a potential reversal zone.

This logic is based purely on candlestick behavior and can be applied across different market conditions.

Key Features

Automatic detection of three-bar reversal patterns

Based on pure price action logic

Clear visual marking on the chart

Suitable for intraday and short-term trading

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Bar Reversal Indicator is best used as a confirmation tool near support and resistance levels or key price zones. Traders typically combine it with market structure or trend context before entering a trade.