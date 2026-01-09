FOR FREE - Bar Reversal Indicator MT5

Download for FREE!!
Bar Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Bar Reversal Indicator is a price action–based tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect classic three-bar reversal patterns directly on the chart. It helps traders identify potential market turning points based on candlestick structure rather than lagging calculations.
The indicator focuses on short-term momentum shifts and price exhaustion.
Indicator Logic
The Bar Reversal Indicator analyzes consecutive candles and detects a specific three-bar formation that often appears near the end of a move. When the pattern is completed, it is marked on the chart as a potential reversal zone.
This logic is based purely on candlestick behavior and can be applied across different market conditions.
Key Features
Automatic detection of three-bar reversal patterns
Based on pure price action logic
Clear visual marking on the chart
Suitable for intraday and short-term trading
Works on multiple instruments and timeframes
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The Bar Reversal Indicator is best used as a confirmation tool near support and resistance levels or key price zones. Traders typically combine it with market structure or trend context before entering a trade.