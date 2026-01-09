FOR FREE - Bar Reversal Indicator MT5
My Trading

9 January 2026, 15:42
Ihor Otkydach
Bar Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Bar Reversal Indicator is a price action–based tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect classic three-bar reversal patterns directly on the chart. It helps traders identify potential market turning points based on candlestick structure rather than lagging calculations.

The indicator focuses on short-term momentum shifts and price exhaustion.

Indicator Logic

The Bar Reversal Indicator analyzes consecutive candles and detects a specific three-bar formation that often appears near the end of a move. When the pattern is completed, it is marked on the chart as a potential reversal zone.

This logic is based purely on candlestick behavior and can be applied across different market conditions.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of three-bar reversal patterns

  • Based on pure price action logic

  • Clear visual marking on the chart

  • Suitable for intraday and short-term trading

  • Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Bar Reversal Indicator is best used as a confirmation tool near support and resistance levels or key price zones. Traders typically combine it with market structure or trend context before entering a trade.


