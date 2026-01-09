FOR FREE - MT5 Cluster Indicator

Download for FREE!!

The MT5 Cluster Indicator is a volume analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays volume distribution inside price candles. It helps traders see where trading activity is concentrated at specific price levels rather than relying on standard volume bars.

The indicator is designed for traders who use volume, order flow, and market structure analysis.

Indicator Logic

The MT5 Cluster Indicator groups tick volume into price-based clusters, highlighting areas of increased market activity. These clusters can indicate accumulation, distribution, absorption, or strong interest near key price levels.

By visualizing intrabar volume, the indicator provides additional context for price movement and market intent.

Key Features

Automatic detection of NWOG and NDOG zones

Clear visualization of potential reversal areas

Based on opening price imbalance logic

Useful for intraday and swing trading

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5