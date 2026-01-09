FOR FREE - MT5 Cluster Indicator
My Trading

9 January 2026, 07:08
Ihor Otkydach
MT5 Cluster Indicator

MT5 Cluster Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MT5 Cluster Indicator is a volume analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays volume distribution inside price candles. It helps traders see where trading activity is concentrated at specific price levels rather than relying on standard volume bars.

The indicator is designed for traders who use volume, order flow, and market structure analysis.

Indicator Logic

The MT5 Cluster Indicator groups tick volume into price-based clusters, highlighting areas of increased market activity. These clusters can indicate accumulation, distribution, absorption, or strong interest near key price levels.

By visualizing intrabar volume, the indicator provides additional context for price movement and market intent.

Key Features

  Automatic detection of volume clusters at specific price levels

  Clear visualization of volume distribution within candles

  Based on tick volume aggregation logic

  • Useful for intraday and swing trading

  • Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The MT5 Cluster Indicator is best used as an analytical and confirmation tool. Traders often combine it with support and resistance levels, price action, or breakout analysis to better evaluate trade quality and market strength.

