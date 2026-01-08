

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 INFLATION EXPECTATIONS — WHY MARKETS MOVE BEFORE CPI

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💡 THE CORE IDEA

Currencies don’t wait for inflation data.

They move on what inflation is expected to be.

Inflation expectations shape interest rate paths, bond yields, and real returns — long before CPI prints confirm anything.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 WHAT ARE INFLATION EXPECTATIONS?

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Inflation expectations reflect how much inflation investors believe will occur in the future.

They are priced continuously in financial markets.

Key sources:

Bond markets

Inflation-linked bonds

Surveys

Central bank guidance

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 HOW MARKETS MEASURE EXPECTATIONS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Breakeven Inflation

= Nominal bond yield − Inflation-linked bond yield

Example:

10Y nominal yield: 4.5%

10Y inflation-linked yield: 2.0%

→ Breakeven inflation: 2.5%

If breakevens rise → inflation expectations rising

If breakevens fall → inflation expectations falling

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ WHY EXPECTATIONS MOVE FX FIRST

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Rate Path Repricing

Higher inflation expectations → more rate hikes priced → currency strengthens.

2️⃣ Real Yield Impact

If inflation expectations rise faster than rates → real yields fall → currency weakens.

3️⃣ Credibility Test

If markets lose faith in a central bank’s inflation control → currency sells off fast.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📉 REAL-WORLD EXAMPLES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🇺🇸 USD (2021–2022)

Inflation expectations surged

Markets priced aggressive Fed hikes

→ USD rallied before CPI peaked

🇪🇺 EUR

Rising energy-driven inflation expectations

ECB credibility questioned

→ EUR weakened despite rising CPI

🇯🇵 JPY

Inflation expectations rose while rates stayed capped

→ Real yields collapsed

→ JPY weakened sharply

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 EXPECTATIONS VS REALITY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Currencies react to the change in expectations, not the level of inflation.

CPI high but expectations falling → currency weakens

CPI moderate but expectations rising → currency strengthens

This is why markets often move opposite to headline data.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ PRO TIP — WATCH THESE SIGNALS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Inflation breakevens (5Y, 10Y)

Bond yield moves without CPI releases

Central bank language shifts

Commodity-driven inflation pricing

These often front-run FX moves by weeks.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🚀 TAKEAWAY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Forex trades the future, not the past.

Inflation expectations decide interest rates.

Interest rates decide real yields.

Real yields decide currencies.

If you wait for CPI, you’re late.

If you track expectations, you’re early.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

