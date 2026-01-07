FOR FREE - DBR RBD Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5



DBR RBD Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The reversal indicator Forex based on DBR (Drop-Base-Rally) and RBD (Rally-Base-Drop) concepts is designed to identify potential market turning points using supply and demand logic. It highlights price zones where strong reactions previously occurred, helping traders focus on structurally important areas.

The indicator is suitable for traders who prefer price-based analysis instead of lagging indicators.

Indicator Logic

The reversal indicator Forex detects DBR and RBD formations by analyzing price consolidation zones followed by impulsive moves. These areas often represent accumulation or distribution zones where price may reverse or react again.

Detected zones are displayed directly on the chart, allowing traders to evaluate potential reversal scenarios without manual marking.





Key Features

Automatic detection of DBR and RBD zones

Clear visualization of potential reversal areas

Based on supply and demand principles

Suitable for intraday and swing trading

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use The reversal indicator Forex is best used together with price action or market structure confirmation. Traders typically wait for price to return into a DBR or RBD zone and then look for confirmation before entering a trade.



