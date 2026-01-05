Equity Paragon EA — delivering real results in 2026.

📈 XAUUSD · H1 · Real Account

This is not a backtest.

This is not a demo.

This is real trading in real market conditions.

🔹 Stable equity growth

🔹 Signal-based trade exits (no classic SL/TP)

🔹 Optimized specifically for XAUUSD

🔹 Suitable for real accounts and prop-firm rules

2026 starts not with promises,

but with transparent, verifiable live performance.

🔗 EA Link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158482

🔴 LIVE Signal (Investor / Read-Only):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348841

See the real performance — then decide.