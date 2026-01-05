Titanium Flux EA — from strong backtests to real trading in 2026.
Statistics

Titanium Flux EA — from strong backtests to real trading in 2026.

5 January 2026, 12:42
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
0
24

Titanium Flux EA — from strong backtests to real trading in 2026.

📈 XAUUSD · H1 · Live Account
In 2025, Titanium Flux proved its potential with a $10,000 → $932,000 backtest.
Now, the system is running on LIVE signal and has started 2026 with real-market execution.

🔹 Designed for XAUUSD volatility
🔹 Structured entries with disciplined exits
🔹 No hype — logic-driven execution
🔹 Live performance available for public monitoring

Backtest showed the power.
Live trading shows the reality.

🔗 EA Link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159131

🔴 LIVE Signal (Investor / Read-Only):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351631

Backtest builds confidence. Live trading proves it.


#Automated Trading Forex Expert Advisor XAUUSD Trading Gold Trading EA Algorithmic Trading Live