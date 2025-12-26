Last Day at Intro Price: DoIt Trade Coach AI Validates Your Trades Before You Click Buy

You see the setup. Clean support. Price reacting. Volume confirming.

Your finger hovers over "Buy."

Then the doubt creeps in. Is this really an A+ setup? What if I'm seeing what I want to see? Should I wait for one more candle?

Ten seconds pass. Twenty. The entry moves. You chase it. Or worse—you don't take it, watch it run 50 pips, and spend the next hour angry at yourself.

Sound familiar?

The Manual Trader's Curse

Here's the uncomfortable truth about manual trading:

Your strategy probably works. Your entries are probably fine. What kills you is the space between "I see the setup" and "I click the button."

In that space lives:

Hesitation that makes you miss clean entries

Second-guessing that turns winners into scratch trades

Overconfidence after a winning streak

Fear after a losing streak

The voice saying "just one more confirmation"

You don't need a new strategy. You don't need more indicators. You don't even need automation—not if you genuinely enjoy the process of trading.

What you need is a second opinion that doesn't have emotions.

What DoIt Trade Coach AI Actually Does

Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility (MT5 and MT4) that validates your trade ideas before you execute them.

You propose the trade. The AI analyzes it. You decide what to do with that feedback.

Here's the workflow:

Step 1: Propose Your Trade

Select BUY or SELL

Set Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit (drag lines on chart or type values)

See live risk/reward in the panel

Step 2: Get AI Feedback

Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended

Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended Confidence score with visual bar

with visual bar Clear reasoning explaining what's strong and weak

explaining what's strong and weak Suggestions for improved Entry/SL/TP levels

for improved Entry/SL/TP levels Market regime detection: Trending / Ranging / Volatile

Step 3: Execute (or Don't)

One-click: execute your original proposal

Or one-click: execute the AI-suggested version

Or walk away—because sometimes the AI will tell you "Not Recommended" and you'll be glad it did

This is NOT automation. You're still the trader. The AI is your validation layer—the honest colleague who tells you when you're about to do something stupid.

Features That Matter

Daily Bias Analysis

AI-generated direction with probability. "Look For" and "Avoid" guidance. Pivot level reference. Refresh it when you start your session.

Key Levels + Multi-Timeframe Context

Support/Resistance levels with strength rating (star system). Analysis across M15, H1, H4, D1—configurable. Levels displayed directly on your chart.

6 AI Providers

OpenAI (GPT-5.2), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Alibaba (Qwen). Smart fallback if one provider has issues.

Cost Controls

Choose data depth: Minimal / Standard / Deep. Configure timeframes and bars sent to AI. Daily API cost limit with auto-reset at midnight. You control the spend.

Interactive Chart Workflow

Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines sync with the panel in real-time. Suggested AI levels shown on chart. State persists when changing timeframes.

Who This Is For

Trade Coach AI is for traders who:

Want to stay in control of their trading

Know their strategy works but struggle with execution

Catch themselves hesitating on good setups

Take trades they shouldn't because of FOMO

Want AI support without full automation

If you want the AI to trade for you automatically, that's DoIt Alpha Pulse AI—different product, different purpose.

If you want to keep clicking the button yourself but with AI validation first, Trade Coach AI is what I built for you.

Intro Pricing Ends Today

Trade Coach AI has been available at intro pricing since launch.

Today (December 26th) is the last day.

Tomorrow, price goes to $197.

Same product. Same features. Just costs more because the intro period is over.

If you've been considering it, today is the day to decide.

The Decision

You can keep trading without validation. Some traders do fine that way.

But if the hesitation, second-guessing, and "why did I take that trade" moments are costing you money—a second opinion might be worth it.

Today's the last day at intro price.

Tomorrow it costs more.

Your choice.