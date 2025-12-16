📈 The Danger of Increasing Lot Size After a Winner (Hidden Greed Risk)
🎯 The Lesson
You win a trade.
Confidence goes up.
You feel “in sync” with the market.
So you increase lot size on the next trade.
This feels logical — but it’s one of the most dangerous risk mistakes traders make.
Increasing size after a win turns discipline into gambling faster than almost anything else.
⚙️ 1. Why Bigger Size After a Win Is a Trap
Markets don’t reward confidence — they reward consistency.
A winning trade does not increase your edge.
It only increases your account balance slightly.
When you increase size immediately after a win, you’re assuming:
❌ the next trade has higher probability
❌ the market will behave the same
❌ you’re “hot”
None of these are true.
Each trade is independent.
📊 2. The Math of the Mistake
Example:
-
Account: $10,000
-
Normal risk: 1% = $100
You win +2R → account = $10,200
Then you increase risk to 2%:
-
New risk = $204
If the next trade loses:
-
Loss = –$204
-
Net result after two trades = –$4, despite a winning setup first
One emotional size increase erased the previous win.
🔁 3. How This Leads to Equity Curve Instability
This pattern creates:
-
jagged equity curves
-
deeper drawdowns
-
inconsistent performance
-
emotional decision-making
Your account starts growing in steps up and falls down in elevators.
That’s not sustainable trading — it’s variance abuse.
🧮 4. The Professional Rule: Size Increases Are Time-Based, Not Trade-Based
Professionals increase size only when:
✔️ equity is at a new high
✔️ performance is stable over weeks, not trades
✔️ drawdown is minimal
✔️ risk rules were respected
Never increase size because of:
❌ one win
❌ a good day
❌ a “feeling”
❌ revenge or excitement
📉 5. Use a Fixed-Risk Block System
Example system:
-
Trade 20 trades at 1% risk
-
Review performance
-
Only then adjust risk to 1.25% or 1.5%
This keeps growth smooth and controlled.
Funds use this exact logic.
🛑 6. What to Do After a Big Win Instead
After a strong win:
✔️ keep the same size
✔️ protect capital
✔️ avoid overtrading
✔️ wait for the next valid setup
✔️ let expectancy do the work
Winning is not a signal to change rules.
It’s a signal to keep following them.
🚀 Takeaway
Increasing lot size after a winner feels smart — but it’s hidden greed, not strategy.
Growth comes from structured scaling, not emotional escalation.
If you want long-term consistency:
win → stay disciplined
lose → stay disciplined
flat → stay disciplined
That’s how professionals grow accounts quietly and safely.
