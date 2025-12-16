

📈 The Danger of Increasing Lot Size After a Winner (Hidden Greed Risk)

🎯 The Lesson

You win a trade.

Confidence goes up.

You feel “in sync” with the market.

So you increase lot size on the next trade.

This feels logical — but it’s one of the most dangerous risk mistakes traders make.

Increasing size after a win turns discipline into gambling faster than almost anything else.

⚙️ 1. Why Bigger Size After a Win Is a Trap

Markets don’t reward confidence — they reward consistency.

A winning trade does not increase your edge.

It only increases your account balance slightly.

When you increase size immediately after a win, you’re assuming:

❌ the next trade has higher probability

❌ the market will behave the same

❌ you’re “hot”

None of these are true.

Each trade is independent.

📊 2. The Math of the Mistake

Example:

Account: $10,000

Normal risk: 1% = $100

You win +2R → account = $10,200

Then you increase risk to 2%:

New risk = $204

If the next trade loses:

Loss = –$204

Net result after two trades = –$4, despite a winning setup first

One emotional size increase erased the previous win.

🔁 3. How This Leads to Equity Curve Instability

This pattern creates:

jagged equity curves

deeper drawdowns

inconsistent performance

emotional decision-making

Your account starts growing in steps up and falls down in elevators.

That’s not sustainable trading — it’s variance abuse.

🧮 4. The Professional Rule: Size Increases Are Time-Based, Not Trade-Based

Professionals increase size only when:

✔️ equity is at a new high

✔️ performance is stable over weeks, not trades

✔️ drawdown is minimal

✔️ risk rules were respected

Never increase size because of:

❌ one win

❌ a good day

❌ a “feeling”

❌ revenge or excitement

📉 5. Use a Fixed-Risk Block System

Example system:

Trade 20 trades at 1% risk

Review performance

Only then adjust risk to 1.25% or 1.5%

This keeps growth smooth and controlled.

Funds use this exact logic.

🛑 6. What to Do After a Big Win Instead

After a strong win:

✔️ keep the same size

✔️ protect capital

✔️ avoid overtrading

✔️ wait for the next valid setup

✔️ let expectancy do the work

Winning is not a signal to change rules.

It’s a signal to keep following them.

🚀 Takeaway

Increasing lot size after a winner feels smart — but it’s hidden greed, not strategy.

Growth comes from structured scaling, not emotional escalation.

If you want long-term consistency:

win → stay disciplined

lose → stay disciplined

flat → stay disciplined

That’s how professionals grow accounts quietly and safely.

