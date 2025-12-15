

🎯 Expectation Drift — When You Slowly Change the Rules Without Noticing





At the start, your rules are clear.

Entry here.

Stop there.

Target there.

But slowly… quietly…

your expectations begin to drift.

You accept weaker setups.

You enter a bit earlier.

You hold a bit longer.

You justify small rule breaks.

This is expectation drift — when your standards slowly lower without you realizing it.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain adapts fast.

When you get bored, tired, or emotionally worn out,

your mind starts negotiating with your rules:

“This is close enough.”

“It almost fits.”

“I’ll allow it this time.”

The danger is not one bad trade —

it’s the gradual erosion of discipline.

Nothing feels wrong in the moment.

But over time, your results decay…

and you don’t know why.

Your strategy didn’t fail.

Your standards did.

💡 The Fix: Lock Your Rules in Writing

Rules in your head are flexible.

Rules on paper are firm.

Write down:

Exact entry conditions

Exact stop placement

Exact invalidation points

If a trade doesn’t match what’s written —

it’s not allowed.

No negotiation.

Ask yourself:

“Would I take this trade if I had to justify it in writing?”

If not, skip it.

🔑 Practical Rule: The Weekly Reset

Once a week, review your last trades and ask:

Did I follow the same standards as before?

Did I slowly accept worse setups?

This weekly check stops expectation drift before it damages your edge.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading discipline doesn’t break suddenly —

it fades quietly.

The best traders protect their standards aggressively.

Because once expectations drift, results always follow.

Stay sharp.

Stay strict.

Respect your own rules.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas