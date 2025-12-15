🌐 International Investment Position (IIP) — The Net Worth of a Nation
15 December 2025, 12:32
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
💡 The Lesson

Every country has a balance sheet — just like a company or a trader.
It’s called the International Investment Position (IIP), and it shows whether a nation is a net creditor or a net debtor to the rest of the world.
Over time, this quietly shapes currency strength or weakness.

📊 What Is IIP?

The International Investment Position measures:

What a country owns abroad − What foreigners own in that country

  • Positive IIP → the country owns more foreign assets than foreigners own domestic assets

  • Negative IIP → foreigners own more of the country than the country owns abroad

Assets include:

  • Foreign bonds

  • Stocks

  • Direct investments

  • Reserves

🏦 Why IIP Matters for Forex

1️⃣ Positive IIP = Structural Currency Strength
Countries with positive IIP receive income from abroad (interest, dividends).
This creates steady demand for their currency.

2️⃣ Negative IIP = Vulnerability
Countries dependent on foreign capital must keep attracting investors.
If confidence drops → capital leaves → currency falls fast.

📈 Examples:

🇯🇵 Japan

  • Large positive IIP

  • Strong overseas asset ownership
    → JPY supported during crises (safe-haven behavior)

🇺🇸 United States

  • Deeply negative IIP

  • Relies on foreign capital inflows
    → USD strong short term, structurally pressured long term

🇦🇺 Australia

  • Persistent negative IIP
    → AUD sensitive to global risk sentiment

⚙️ Pro Tip — Combine IIP with Current Account

  • Positive IIP + Current Account Surplus = strong, resilient currency

  • Negative IIP + Current Account Deficit = fragile currency

This combo explains why some currencies collapse during global stress while others hold firm.

🚀 Takeaway

IIP is the long-term scorecard of global trust.
Countries that own the world are less dependent on capital inflows.
Countries owned by the world must constantly prove themselves.

In forex, short-term moves come from sentiment —
but long-term strength comes from net ownership.

