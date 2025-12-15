🌐 International Investment Position (IIP) — The Net Worth of a Nation



💡 The Lesson

Every country has a balance sheet — just like a company or a trader.

It’s called the International Investment Position (IIP), and it shows whether a nation is a net creditor or a net debtor to the rest of the world.

Over time, this quietly shapes currency strength or weakness.

📊 What Is IIP?

The International Investment Position measures:

What a country owns abroad − What foreigners own in that country

Positive IIP → the country owns more foreign assets than foreigners own domestic assets

Negative IIP → foreigners own more of the country than the country owns abroad

Assets include:

Foreign bonds

Stocks

Direct investments

Reserves

🏦 Why IIP Matters for Forex

1️⃣ Positive IIP = Structural Currency Strength

Countries with positive IIP receive income from abroad (interest, dividends).

This creates steady demand for their currency.

2️⃣ Negative IIP = Vulnerability

Countries dependent on foreign capital must keep attracting investors.

If confidence drops → capital leaves → currency falls fast.

📈 Examples:

🇯🇵 Japan

Large positive IIP

Strong overseas asset ownership

→ JPY supported during crises (safe-haven behavior)

🇺🇸 United States

Deeply negative IIP

Relies on foreign capital inflows

→ USD strong short term, structurally pressured long term

🇦🇺 Australia

Persistent negative IIP

→ AUD sensitive to global risk sentiment

⚙️ Pro Tip — Combine IIP with Current Account

Positive IIP + Current Account Surplus = strong, resilient currency

Negative IIP + Current Account Deficit = fragile currency

This combo explains why some currencies collapse during global stress while others hold firm.

🚀 Takeaway

IIP is the long-term scorecard of global trust.

Countries that own the world are less dependent on capital inflows.

Countries owned by the world must constantly prove themselves.

In forex, short-term moves come from sentiment —

but long-term strength comes from net ownership.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more forex fundamentals and real-world trading insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas