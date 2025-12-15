🧰 How to Build a Multi-Asset Risk Plan (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
🎯 The Lesson
Trading multiple assets feels like diversification.
But each market behaves differently — volatility, spreads, gaps, trading hours, and risk profiles are not the same.
If you use one risk rule for all assets, you’re mispricing risk and inviting drawdowns.
Professionals use a multi-asset risk plan so every market is traded on equal risk, not equal lot size.
📊 1. Each Asset Has a Different Risk Personality
|Asset
|Volatility
|Gaps
|Spread
|Risk Profile
|Forex (EURUSD)
|Low–Medium
|Rare
|Tight
|Stable
|Gold (XAUUSD)
|High
|Medium
|Variable
|Aggressive
|Indices (NAS100)
|High
|High
|Wide
|Explosive
|Crypto (BTC, ETH)
|Extreme
|Constant
|Wide
|Dangerous
Same lot size ≠ same risk.
Risk must be normalized, not copied.
⚙️ 2. Set Different Risk Caps per Asset Class
Professional baseline limits:
-
Forex: up to 1–2% per trade
-
Gold: max 0.5–1% per trade
-
Indices: max 0.5–1% per trade
-
Crypto: 0.25–0.5% per trade (or avoid entirely)
If you risk 2% on BTC like EURUSD, your account won’t survive volatility.
🧮 3. Normalize Risk Using Stop Distance
Always calculate size from risk, not lots.
Example:
-
Account: $10,000
-
Risk: 1% = $100
Forex trade
-
Stop: 25 pips → $4/pip → 0.40 lot
Gold trade
-
Stop: 250 points → $0.40/point → reduced size
Different markets, same dollar risk.
This is professional normalization.
🔗 4. Control Cross-Asset Correlation
Many assets move together:
-
USD strength → EURUSD ↓, XAUUSD ↓, NAS100 ↓
-
Risk-off → Indices ↓, Crypto ↓, Gold ↑
Rule:
👉 Max 6% total exposure across all correlated assets
Better for retail: 3–4% max
Forex + Gold + Indices in the same direction = one idea, not three.
🕒 5. Respect Trading Hours Per Asset
-
Forex → trade London & NY
-
Gold → avoid Asia spikes
-
Indices → trade cash session only
-
Crypto → beware weekends & thin liquidity
Risk increases outside optimal hours — reduce size or stay flat.
🛑 6. Install a Portfolio Risk Stop
Portfolio rules used by funds:
-
Max daily loss: 2%
-
Max weekly loss: 4%
-
Max monthly drawdown: 8–10%
-
Hit the limit → stop trading, regardless of asset
This protects your account from cross-market chaos.
🚀 Takeaway
Trading multiple assets doesn’t make you safer —
structured risk does.
A multi-asset risk plan keeps every market on equal footing, prevents hidden correlation damage, and smooths your equity curve across different conditions.
Different markets.
Different rules.
Same discipline.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas