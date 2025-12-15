🧰 How to Build a Multi-Asset Risk Plan (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

🎯 The Lesson

Trading multiple assets feels like diversification.

But each market behaves differently — volatility, spreads, gaps, trading hours, and risk profiles are not the same.

If you use one risk rule for all assets, you’re mispricing risk and inviting drawdowns.

Professionals use a multi-asset risk plan so every market is traded on equal risk, not equal lot size.

📊 1. Each Asset Has a Different Risk Personality

Asset Volatility Gaps Spread Risk Profile Forex (EURUSD) Low–Medium Rare Tight Stable Gold (XAUUSD) High Medium Variable Aggressive Indices (NAS100) High High Wide Explosive Crypto (BTC, ETH) Extreme Constant Wide Dangerous

Same lot size ≠ same risk.

Risk must be normalized, not copied.

⚙️ 2. Set Different Risk Caps per Asset Class

Professional baseline limits:

Forex: up to 1–2% per trade

Gold: max 0.5–1% per trade

Indices: max 0.5–1% per trade

Crypto: 0.25–0.5% per trade (or avoid entirely)

If you risk 2% on BTC like EURUSD, your account won’t survive volatility.

🧮 3. Normalize Risk Using Stop Distance

Always calculate size from risk, not lots.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Risk: 1% = $100

Forex trade

Stop: 25 pips → $4/pip → 0.40 lot

Gold trade

Stop: 250 points → $0.40/point → reduced size

Different markets, same dollar risk.

This is professional normalization.

🔗 4. Control Cross-Asset Correlation

Many assets move together:

USD strength → EURUSD ↓, XAUUSD ↓, NAS100 ↓

Risk-off → Indices ↓, Crypto ↓, Gold ↑

Rule:

👉 Max 6% total exposure across all correlated assets

Better for retail: 3–4% max

Forex + Gold + Indices in the same direction = one idea, not three.

🕒 5. Respect Trading Hours Per Asset

Forex → trade London & NY

Gold → avoid Asia spikes

Indices → trade cash session only

Crypto → beware weekends & thin liquidity

Risk increases outside optimal hours — reduce size or stay flat.

🛑 6. Install a Portfolio Risk Stop

Portfolio rules used by funds:

Max daily loss: 2%

Max weekly loss: 4%

Max monthly drawdown: 8–10%

Hit the limit → stop trading, regardless of asset

This protects your account from cross-market chaos.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading multiple assets doesn’t make you safer —

structured risk does.

A multi-asset risk plan keeps every market on equal footing, prevents hidden correlation damage, and smooths your equity curve across different conditions.

Different markets.

Different rules.

Same discipline.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas