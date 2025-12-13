Anchored VWAP in Forex (FX): A Practical, Beginner-Friendly Guide + 3 Simple Trading Playbooks

Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) is one of the cleanest ways to map “fair value” after a meaningful market event (a swing turn, a breakout, a news impulse). This post explains AVWAP in plain English, shows how to choose anchors in Forex, and gives you three simple, repeatable ways to trade it—without overcomplicating your chart.

Disclaimer: This article is educational only. It is not financial advice. Always test on a demo account first and manage risk.

If you want to apply this workflow on MetaTrader with multiple anchors, adaptive bands and alerts,

1) What is Anchored VWAP (AVWAP)?

VWAP is the Volume-Weighted Average Price. It answers:

“Where is the average traded price, weighted by activity/volume?”

Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) is VWAP that starts from a chosen anchor point instead of the session start. You decide the anchor based on a meaningful event:

A major swing high / swing low (structure shift)

A range breakout

A news impulse candle (CPI, FOMC, NFP, etc.)

Think of AVWAP as a “fair value line since the event.” It helps you avoid guessing and gives you a logical reference for entries, risk, and invalidation.

2) Does AVWAP work in Forex?

Forex spot trading doesn’t have centralized exchange volume like stocks. On MT4/MT5, you often see tick volume (how many price changes occurred in a bar). That means AVWAP in FX is best understood as:

“The average price since the event, weighted by market activity.”

Even with tick volume, AVWAP remains very useful because it identifies:

Balance (where price tends to gravitate back in ranges)

(where price tends to gravitate back in ranges) Support/Resistance behavior in trends (pullbacks often react around AVWAP)

behavior in trends (pullbacks often react around AVWAP) Breakout retests (AVWAP from breakout candle often becomes the “line to hold”)

3) How to choose anchors in FX (the 80% skill)

Most traders fail with AVWAP because they anchor randomly. Use one of these anchor types:

A) Structure anchor (best for beginners)

Uptrend anchor: the swing low that starts the new push up (ideally after a structure break).

the swing low that starts the new push up (ideally after a structure break). Downtrend anchor: the swing high that starts the new push down.

Simple rule: pick the point where you can clearly say “the market changed character here.”

B) Breakout anchor (range → trend)

When price breaks a clean range with momentum, anchor AVWAP on the breakout candle (or the first candle that starts the breakout leg). Then watch for a retest back toward AVWAP.

C) News anchor (event-driven FX)

Anchor at the impulse candle caused by major news (or the first candle that starts the post-news directional move). This helps you read “acceptance” vs “rejection” after volatility.

Pro tip (keep it clean): Use 1 primary AVWAP (main trend anchor) + 1 tactical AVWAP (latest breakout/news). More than that and you’ll confuse yourself.

4) How to read AVWAP: Trend, Range, Breakout

Regime 1 — Trend

AVWAP has a visible slope (up or down).

Price spends most of the time on one side of AVWAP.

Pullbacks often react around AVWAP (or the first deviation band if you use bands).

Best approach: trade pullbacks in the trend direction.

Regime 2 — Range / Chop

AVWAP is flat.

Price crosses AVWAP frequently.

False breaks are common.

Best approach: mean reversion back to AVWAP (don’t chase breakouts).

Regime 3 — Breakout / Repricing

A clean range breaks with momentum.

Price retests the new “fair value” zone.

Best approach: breakout → retest → continuation, using AVWAP as your “hold line”.

5) Three trading playbooks (entries, stops, targets)

Playbook #1 — Trend Pullback to AVWAP (highest consistency)

When to use: trending market.

Bias: Only buy if price is above AVWAP and AVWAP slopes up. Only sell if price is below AVWAP and AVWAP slopes down.

Only buy if price is above AVWAP and AVWAP slopes up. Only sell if price is below AVWAP and AVWAP slopes down. Entry trigger (simple): price pulls back to AVWAP, then closes back on the trend side (a “reclaim” close).

price pulls back to AVWAP, then closes back on the trend side (a “reclaim” close). Stop loss: beyond the pullback swing (below the pullback low for buys / above pullback high for sells). Give AVWAP a small buffer—treat it as a zone, not a hairline.

beyond the pullback swing (below the pullback low for buys / above pullback high for sells). Give AVWAP a small buffer—treat it as a zone, not a hairline. Targets: TP1 = previous high/low TP2 = 2R or 3R (risk-to-reward) Optional: trail behind new swing points

Invalidation: multiple closes on the wrong side of AVWAP (your timeframe) usually means the pullback is turning into a reversal.

Playbook #2 — Breakout → Retest to AVWAP

When to use: price breaks a clear range with momentum.

Anchor: breakout candle (or first candle of the breakout leg).

breakout candle (or first candle of the breakout leg). Entry: wait for retest back toward AVWAP; take the trade when price reclaims and holds AVWAP (or forms a small structure turn).

wait for retest back toward AVWAP; take the trade when price reclaims and holds AVWAP (or forms a small structure turn). Stop loss: below the retest swing for long (above retest swing for short).

below the retest swing for long (above retest swing for short). Targets: measured move (range height) or the next higher-timeframe level.

measured move (range height) or the next higher-timeframe level. Failure signal: retest breaks and can’t reclaim AVWAP quickly → stand aside (common in FX fakeouts).

Playbook #3 — Mean Reversion to AVWAP (range days)

When to use: AVWAP is flat and price whipsaws.

Entry idea: take trades from “stretched” moves back toward AVWAP (especially if you use deviation/% bands).

take trades from “stretched” moves back toward AVWAP (especially if you use deviation/% bands). Stop loss: beyond the recent extreme (don’t place SL tight on AVWAP).

beyond the recent extreme (don’t place SL tight on AVWAP). Target: AVWAP (core target). Reduce position size in choppy markets.

AVWAP (core target). Reduce position size in choppy markets. Warning: mean reversion fails when a real trend starts—if AVWAP begins sloping and price holds one side, stop fading.

6) Settings & best-practice (MT4/MT5)

Here are beginner-friendly settings that keep things simple:

VWAP Source: HLC3 (industry default and stable)

HLC3 (industry default and stable) Bands: σ bands (StdDev) for “normal vs stretched” behavior % bands for fixed distance around VWAP (works well on volatile assets)

Band interpretation: σ1 often behaves like a trend pullback area; σ2–σ3 are “extremes” that can revert (especially in ranges).

σ1 often behaves like a trend pullback area; σ2–σ3 are “extremes” that can revert (especially in ranges). MT5 note: if your broker provides real volume, you can choose it; otherwise tick volume is fine for FX.

if your broker provides real volume, you can choose it; otherwise tick volume is fine for FX. MT4 note: MT4 uses tick volume; treat AVWAP as an activity-weighted fair value line.

Session anchoring (super practical in FX):

Anchor London open to gauge intraday bias.

Anchor New York open to see whether price is accepting or rejecting the London move.

7) Common mistakes (and fixes)

Mistake: Anchoring everywhere → chart becomes spaghetti.

Fix: 1 main anchor + 1 tactical anchor.

Anchoring everywhere → chart becomes spaghetti. 1 main anchor + 1 tactical anchor. Mistake: Entering just because price “touched” AVWAP.

Fix: wait for a reclaim close, rejection, or a small structure turn.

Entering just because price “touched” AVWAP. wait for a reclaim close, rejection, or a small structure turn. Mistake: Treating AVWAP as a single pixel line.

Fix: use a buffer (structure-based stops) and think in zones.

Treating AVWAP as a single pixel line. use a buffer (structure-based stops) and think in zones. Mistake: Trading mean reversion in a strong trend (or trend pullbacks in heavy chop).

Fix: read the regime: sloping AVWAP + one-side price = trend. Flat AVWAP + frequent crosses = range.

8) Tooling: plot multiple Anchored VWAPs easily (MT5 + MT4)

If you want to apply everything above with a clean, point-and-click workflow,

Unlimited interactive anchors (with a live “ghost preview” before placing)

(with a live “ghost preview” before placing) Adaptive bands: σ1–σ3 or % bands

σ1–σ3 or % bands Smart alerts: notify when price crosses VWAP or bands (tick or candle-close), including push/email/Telegram routing (optional)

notify when price crosses VWAP or bands (tick or candle-close), including push/email/Telegram routing (optional) Lightweight & visual-only: no trading, no orders—just analysis and alerts

no trading, no orders—just analysis and alerts Quality-of-life: dark/light UI, quick clear, shift projection, and more

Get the platform version you use:

Full step-by-step User Guide (installation, anchoring, parameters, best practice):

Multi Anchor VWAP Pro User Guide – Anchored VWAP Mastery for MT4 & MT5

Final thoughts

Anchored VWAP is not magic. Its power comes from using it correctly:

Anchor on meaningful events (structure, breakout, news)

Identify the regime (trend vs range)

Trade simple rules (reclaim, structure-based stops, logical targets)

If you have questions, drop a comment on the guide post. Good luck and trade safe.