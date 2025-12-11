Entering into a trade when the channel boundaries are breached with additional confirmation

Accurate trade entries are the key to a successful trading system.



Well-honed entry points aren't just a technical tool; they're your creative process in the world of finance. Every precise entry is like an architect's confident step, laying a solid and reliable foundation for the future edifice—your capital. It's the art of transforming market noise into a clear symphony of opportunities, where you're the conductor, not a casual listener. When you master this skill, every trade becomes a conscious and energetic action, filled with clarity and confidence in the future. Entry Point + Trading Idea = A Complete Trading System

You'll need precise entry points, even if you're an investor. Otherwise, you'll be caught too often by "Falling Daggers" or simply missing out on a large portion of your profits.





I offer you a simple but very profitable entry point into a position.

Entry is made using a channel of two moving averages. The price touches the lower boundary of the channel and then closes above the upper boundary. We then place a pending stop order at a distance from the bar's high (which closed above the channel);

To filter directions, let's add a trend indicator. Use your most effective trend indicator.

Position closing and monitoring: We'll use STOP LOSS, TAKE PROFIT, and TRAILING STOP. All values are expressed as percentages of the current symbol price. Pending orders are held for 1 hour.

The trading system has been tested on XAUUSD, H1.

Indicator parameters. All parameters are basic for moving averages, and if desired, you can create a similar channel from any averaging indicator.

input group "---=MA SETTING=---" input Smooth_Method MA_Method1 = MODE_T3; input int Length1 = 24 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2 = MODE_T3; input int Length2 = 24 ; input ARROW_MODE PaintArrow = 7 ; input Applied_price_ MA_Price1 = PRICE_HIGH_; input int Phase1 = 15 ; input int Shift1 = 1 ; input Applied_price_ MA_Price2 = PRICE_LOW_; input int Phase2 = 15 ; input int Shift2 = 1 ; input CHANNEL_WIGHT_MODE ChannelMode = 1 ; input double ChannelWidth = 1 ;

AceTrend indicator parameters: ready-made built-in set for XAUUSD H1.





The system shows good profits and low drawdowns. The screenshot shows examples of trades using the system. However, the trade entry point is the foundation, and it can be applied in a variety of ways.







