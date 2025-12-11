📉 How to Control Drawdown Using Dynamic Position Sizing
Other

📉 How to Control Drawdown Using Dynamic Position Sizing

11 December 2025, 07:40
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
0
129


📉 How to Control Drawdown Using Dynamic Position Sizing

🎯 The Lesson

Drawdown isn’t caused by losing trades —
it’s caused by not adjusting position size when market conditions change.

Professional traders keep drawdown shallow by dynamically adjusting their size based on performance and volatility.
Retail traders keep size constant — and suffer deeper losses.

Dynamic position sizing is the easiest way to cut drawdowns in half while keeping your strategy the same.

🔢 1. The Core Idea: Reduce Size When Accuracy Drops

Dynamic sizing rule:
👉 After 3 consecutive losses, cut your risk by 50%.

Example:

  • Normal risk = 1% per trade

  • After 3 losses → risk = 0.5%

  • After return to break-even → go back to 1%

This protects your account when you’re out of sync with the market.

📊 2. Increase Size Only When Equity Allows It

Increase risk ONLY when your equity is at a new high.

If account balance grows by 5–10%, you can raise risk:

  • from 0.5% → 1%

  • or from 1% → 1.25%

Never increase size during drawdown.
Big size + bad accuracy = account damage.

📉 3. Use Volatility to Adjust Position Size

High volatility = smaller size
Low volatility = normal size

Example using ATR:

  • If ATR increases 50% (market more volatile)
    👉 reduce lot size by 30–40%

This prevents getting stopped out by noise.

🧮 4. The Risk Scaling Formula

For stable equity growth, use the formula:

New Risk % = Base Risk × (Equity / Initial Equity)

Example:

  • Initial equity: $5,000

  • Current equity: $5,500

  • Base risk: 1%

New risk = 1% × (5500/5000)
= 1% × 1.10
= 1.10% risk

This scales size gently, without sudden jumps.

🔁 5. Use a Drawdown Ladder to Protect Equity

When drawdown reaches:

  • 5% DD → reduce position size by 30%

  • 8% DD → reduce position size by 50%

  • 10% DD → stop trading and review

This prevents deep, dangerous drawdown.
Funds use this exact system.

🛡️ 6. A Smaller Size Can Save Your Entire Month

Example:
Trader A (no dynamic sizing)

  • 6 losses at 1% each → –6% drawdown

Trader B (dynamic sizing)

  • First 3 losses = –3%

  • Next 3 losses at half risk → –1.5%
    Total drawdown: –4.5%

Same strategy.
Same losses.
Different drawdown.

🚀 Takeaway

Dynamic position sizing is the key to long-term survival.
It adapts risk to market conditions, protects your capital during losing periods, and lets you scale safely during winning periods.

Control size → control drawdown → control your entire account.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas