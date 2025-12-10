[+90% Profits] GBPJPY M30 -100% AUTOMATED STRATEGY FOR 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA'

Hello traders,

In this post, I’m sharing a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically GBPJPY M30 timeframe. In just 11 months managed to achieve +90% profit while keeping the drawdown low lower than 15%. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.

Below you can see how well a single strategy can perform on a trading account. In live markets trading where you have the possibility of combining two or more different strategies at the same time, the total results and profits can become 2x, 3x times more impressive.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for GBPJPY M30 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. If you want to use this setfile with different money management setting to fit your own account size do not hesitate to contact us.





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details

Pair: GBPJPY

Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 10/12/2025

Timeframe: M30

Starting Capital: $10,000

Account Leverage: 500:1

Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account [ If you use a different broker, the strategy may not perform the same ]

Money Management : Percentage Risk

Percentage Risk per Trade: 2.5%





💡 Tip for Conservative Traders:

You can switch to Fixed Risk Money Management and set a custom Fixed Risk Amount per trade according to your account balance for lower exposure.





🔹Results Summary

Total Net Profit : $9,084

Relative Equity Drawdown: 13.59%

Profit Growth: + 90%

Profit Factor: 2.33

Backtest Duration: 11 months

The EA maintained a smooth equity curve with low drawdown, showing strong adaptability to the GBPJPY market structure throughout 2025.





🔹Visual Results

Below are the screenshots from the MT5 Strategy Tester showing the equity graph and detailed statistical report:
















