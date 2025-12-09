Trading Strategies

How to Integrate SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic

9 December 2025, 11:30
Van Minh Nguyen
Van Minh Nguyen
0
80
How to Integrate SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic for a Faster, Smarter Scalping Workflow

Product Links

Scalping isn’t only about finding good signals — it’s about executing them with speed, precision, and consistent risk management. By combining SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic, you create a streamlined workflow where signals, SL/TP placement, and trade management work together seamlessly.

This guide shows you exactly how to integrate both tools for maximum efficiency.

1. Why Use These Tools Together?

SuperScalp Pro

  • Generates clear Buy/Sell signals

  • Displays ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart

  • Helps you visualize risk–reward instantly

VM Auto SLTP Basic

  • Automatically places SL/TP for manual or EA-opened trades

  • Supports ATR-based or fixed-price SL/TP

  • Includes breakeven automation, risk-percentage sizing, safety checks

  • Displays a redesigned on-chart control panel with quick Buy/Sell/Close All buttons

The Benefit of Combining Them

SuperScalp Pro gives you precise entries.
VM Auto SLTP Basic executes and manages them instantly.

Together, they form a fast, accurate, and error-free scalping system, especially useful in volatile markets where execution speed matters.

2. Before You Start

  1. Add SuperScalp Pro to your chart (M1–M15; M15 is often the best starting point).

  2. Add VM Auto SLTP Basic to the same chart.

  3. Test every setup on a Demo account before going Live.

3. Setting Up SuperScalp Pro

  • Select your timeframe (M1, M5, or M15).

  • Enable ATR-based SL/TP display or your preferred fixed levels.

  • Review the SL/TP lines on the chart so you can:

    • copy them into VM Auto SLTP Basic, or

    • let the EA calculate its own ATR-based levels.

4. Configuring VM Auto SLTP Basic

  1. Attach the EA and open the Control Panel.

  2. Choose your SL/TP method:

    • ATR-based (auto-calculated), or

    • Fixed price (paste values from SuperScalp Pro).

  3. Set risk percentage for automatic lot sizing.

  4. Enable Move SL to Breakeven if desired.

  5. Configure:

    • Safety distance

    • Auto-close profit/loss thresholds in USD

  6. Use quick-action buttons (Buy, Sell, Close All) for fast execution.

    SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic

5. Practical Workflow Example

  1. SuperScalp Pro gives a Buy/Sell signal and draws SL/TP.

  2. You open the trade manually or through another EA.

  3. VM Auto SLTP Basic immediately places SL/TP based on your settings.

  4. The Control Panel shows: Status, Symbol, SL/TP, Profit, Lots, and active orders.

  5. VM manages breakeven, safety conditions, and auto-close rules until the trade ends.

    SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic

6. Pro Tips for Better Scalping

  • Test ATR multipliers and breakeven rules on Demo.

  • Use risk-percentage mode to standardize every trade.

  • Keep SL beyond spread and noise (important for XAUUSD).

  • Review logs to refine your setup.

7. When to Upgrade to VM Auto SLTP Pro

Choose the Pro version if you need:

  • Additional SL/TP modes (ATR, Points, USD value, fixed price)

  • Advanced R-based trailing stop

  • A more powerful control panel

  • Complete trade-management customization

It includes all Basic features plus the full advanced toolkit.

8. Final Thoughts

Pairing SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic gives you:
✔ Faster execution
✔ Cleaner, more confident entries
✔ Automated risk management
✔ Better control in volatile markets

Always test on Demo first, adjust settings to your symbol/timeframe, and only go Live when the workflow feels natural and reliable.