How to Integrate SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic

SuperScalp Pro — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149074

VM Auto SLTP Basic — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155090

Scalping isn’t only about finding good signals — it’s about executing them with speed, precision, and consistent risk management. By combining SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic, you create a streamlined workflow where signals, SL/TP placement, and trade management work together seamlessly.

This guide shows you exactly how to integrate both tools for maximum efficiency.

SuperScalp Pro

Generates clear Buy/Sell signals

Displays ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart

Helps you visualize risk–reward instantly

VM Auto SLTP Basic

Automatically places SL/TP for manual or EA-opened trades

Supports ATR-based or fixed-price SL/TP

Includes breakeven automation, risk-percentage sizing, safety checks

Displays a redesigned on-chart control panel with quick Buy/Sell/Close All buttons

The Benefit of Combining Them

SuperScalp Pro gives you precise entries.

VM Auto SLTP Basic executes and manages them instantly.

Together, they form a fast, accurate, and error-free scalping system, especially useful in volatile markets where execution speed matters.

Add SuperScalp Pro to your chart (M1–M15; M15 is often the best starting point). Add VM Auto SLTP Basic to the same chart. Test every setup on a Demo account before going Live.

Select your timeframe (M1, M5, or M15).

Enable ATR-based SL/TP display or your preferred fixed levels.

Review the SL/TP lines on the chart so you can: copy them into VM Auto SLTP Basic, or let the EA calculate its own ATR-based levels.



Attach the EA and open the Control Panel. Choose your SL/TP method: ATR-based (auto-calculated), or

Fixed price (paste values from SuperScalp Pro). Set risk percentage for automatic lot sizing. Enable Move SL to Breakeven if desired. Configure: Safety distance

Auto-close profit/loss thresholds in USD Use quick-action buttons (Buy, Sell, Close All) for fast execution.







SuperScalp Pro gives a Buy/Sell signal and draws SL/TP. You open the trade manually or through another EA. VM Auto SLTP Basic immediately places SL/TP based on your settings. The Control Panel shows: Status, Symbol, SL/TP, Profit, Lots, and active orders. VM manages breakeven, safety conditions, and auto-close rules until the trade ends.







Test ATR multipliers and breakeven rules on Demo.

Use risk-percentage mode to standardize every trade.

Keep SL beyond spread and noise (important for XAUUSD).

Review logs to refine your setup.

Choose the Pro version if you need:

Additional SL/TP modes (ATR, Points, USD value, fixed price)

Advanced R-based trailing stop

A more powerful control panel

Complete trade-management customization

It includes all Basic features plus the full advanced toolkit.

Pairing SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic gives you:

✔ Faster execution

✔ Cleaner, more confident entries

✔ Automated risk management

✔ Better control in volatile markets

Always test on Demo first, adjust settings to your symbol/timeframe, and only go Live when the workflow feels natural and reliable.