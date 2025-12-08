How do find out exactly when to secure open trades on the market? There are tools for this.

All experienced traders clearly know that for profitable trading, not only good entry points into the market are important (the place where the deal is opened), but exit points are also extremely important (when it is better to close the deal).





What is more important is the entry point into the deal or exit from the deal in the right place — this is a moot point.

BECAUSE even if you manage to open a deal in a good place, it may happen that you close it earlier than expected or, conversely, overdo it for longer than necessary. As a result, you will not get the profit that you expected, or even get a loss instead of a profit.

This is most often exactly what happens.





What should do to avoid this?

You need to add tools to your trading that analyze the structure of the market and help you respond to its changes in time.









Here are 2 tools that can help you with this:





Harbinger indicator - warns of an upcoming change.







the accumulation period.

price rollback or accumulation + rollback.

reversal or accumulation + reversal.





You can download it here: - Harbinger mt5 Harbinger mt4

The Pulse indicator - defines accumulation periods and indicates them on the chart.







What to do during the accumulation period?

If you do not have any trading experience in accumulation, then it is better to wait it out. And if you have experience, you can also trade in accumulation.













Harbinger and The Pulse indicators is very effective.





A few screenshots from last week.









EUR USD m15

















EUR USD m5





























XAU USD m15













GBP USD m15



































