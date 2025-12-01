Harbinger indicator + The Pulse indicator will definitely help you in trading.
1 December 2025, 08:00
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
The collaboration of the two Harbinger and The Pulse indicators is very effective.


Harbinger indicator - warns of an upcoming change.


What exactly should we expect after the Harbinger signal appears?
  •  the accumulation period.
  •  price rollback or accumulation + rollback.
  •  reversal or accumulation + reversal.


Harbinger         You can download it here: -        Harbinger mt5                 Harbinger mt4 

       

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------




The Pulse indicator - defines accumulation periods and indicates them on the chart.


What to do during the accumulation period?

If you do not have any trading experience in accumulation, then it is better to wait it out. And if you have experience, you can also trade in accumulation.


The Pulse          You can download it here: -          The Pulse mt5         The Pulse mt4 

   


A few screenshots from last week. The effectiveness of collaboration is obvious.



XAU USD m15 and m5


XAUUSD m15


XAU USD m5


XAU USD m5


GBP USD m15 and m5


GBP USD m5


GBP USD m5


GBP USD m15


GBP JPY 1h and m15


GBP JPY m15


GBP JPY 1h


NZD USD m5 and m15


NZD USD m5


NZD USD m5


NZD USD m5


NZD USD m15    









