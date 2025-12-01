Harbinger indicator + The Pulse indicator will definitely help you in trading.





The collaboration of the two Harbinger and The Pulse indicators is very effective.





Harbinger indicator - warns of an upcoming change.







the accumulation period.

price rollback or accumulation + rollback.

reversal or accumulation + reversal.





You can download it here: - Harbinger mt5 Harbinger mt4



The Pulse indicator - defines accumulation periods and indicates them on the chart.







What to do during the accumulation period?

If you do not have any trading experience in accumulation, then it is better to wait it out. And if you have experience, you can also trade in accumulation.









A few screenshots from last week. The effectiveness of collaboration is obvious.











XAU USD m15 and m5





























GBP USD m15 and m5





























GBP JPY 1h and m15





















NZD USD m5 and m15



























































