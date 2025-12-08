Precision Range Breakout Masterclass





Range Bolt EA automates high-probability range breakout trading on MT5, capturing breakouts from custom-defined ranges without risky grids or martingales. This post breaks down its core strategy, key features, and quick setup—perfect for day traders eyeing sessions like London or New York.









Core Strategy Explained

Range Bolt identifies consolidation ranges during your specified start/end hours on any timeframe (e.g., M1 for precision), calculating the exact high/low. One bar after the range ends, it places smart pending BUY STOP above the high or SELL STOP below the low, targeting momentum bursts while avoiding fakeouts. Flexible modes let you trade single direction (buy-only/sell-only), both, or auto-cancel opposites for clean execution.





Standout Features

Customizable Ranges : Set start/end times and timeframe to match any session—Asia lull or pre-NY volatility.

: Set start/end times and timeframe to match any session—Asia lull or pre-NY volatility. Smart Risk Controls : Opposite range boundary stops, trailing on average entry (for grids), and timed exits enforce discipline.

: Opposite range boundary stops, trailing on average entry (for grids), and timed exits enforce discipline. Safe Grid Scaling : Adds positions at fixed spacing with lot multipliers (capped orders/size) for recovery, no martingale blowups.

: Adds positions at fixed spacing with lot multipliers (capped orders/size) for recovery, no martingale blowups. Visual Dashboard: Real-time stats—balance, profit, spread, trades, range levels—with draggable/custom colors for at-a-glance monitoring.

Quick Setup Guide

Attach to chart (e.g., EURUSD M15), set Magic Number, Fixed Lot. Define Range Start/End (e.g., 08:00-10:00 server time). Choose Trade Mode (e.g., BOTH), enable Dashboard. Test in Strategy Tester first—no profit guarantees, but optimize for your broker.





