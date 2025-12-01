Delta Fusion Pro 7.0: Power and Precision for Intraday Trading

The new Delta Fusion Pro 7.0 release takes Order Flow and Delta analysis to the next level. With advanced features and structural optimizations, this version is designed for traders who want more informed decisions, high performance, and an intuitive interface.





Key Highlights

Advanced Multi-Timeframe System Aggregated analysis M15 + H1 + H4: Combine multiple timeframes for a complete view.

Smart cache: Updates only on new candles from higher timeframes.

Configurable weights: Current (45%), M15 (25%), H1 (20%), H4 (10%).

Optimized function: CalculateMultiTFStrength_MTF_Cached() for fast calculations. Enhanced Control Panel Two-row layout + graphic bar: Row 1: Buy/Sell percentages with dynamic colors. Row 2: Trend bias + MTF strength + classification (Strong/Medium/Weak).

Intuitive progress bar (0–100%).

Detailed tooltip with M15, H1, H4 values.

Auto-positioning and resizable frame (240x110 px). Delta Histogram Color Customization New dedicated inputs: DeltaHistogramBuyColor (Ask) DeltaHistogramSellColor (Bid)

Adapt the look to your chart theme. Optional POC Band New parameter POC_BandWidthFactor (default: 1.5).

Automatic drawing of a price band around the POC.

Activation via POC_DrawBand flag. Performance Optimizations Function GetBuySellPercentFast() : Quick calculation without overhead.

Static MTF cache to reduce recalculations.

Selective updates only on new candles.

Operational Advantages

✔ More informed decisions thanks to multi-timeframe confirmation

✔ Immediate visual feedback with intuitive strength bar

✔ Aesthetic customization to match your style

✔ Reduced lag thanks to optimized caching

✔ Contextual analysis with POC Band for key price areas

Discover all the details and download version 7.0

Happy Trading!