Litecoin - could it become a viable alternative for Bitcoin?

Everyone is talking about Bitcoin and Ethereum. By market cap, they have all the rights to do so. But Litecoin seems to become more attractive for businesses everyone, especially those focused on have their assets (partially) in cryptocurrency. If until now, Bitcoin was the main choice, more and more companies choose Litecoin. Two of the main reasons to do so is significantly lower fees and faster processing for a transaction (about 4 times faster than Bitcoin). This is due to the fact that Litecoin has already implemented SegWit, while Bitcoin is yet to do so (8th of August seems to be the official date for implementation of this technology for Bitcoin). Another quite important factor is that Litecoin is relatively steady in terms of price volatility compared with Bitcoin. While the possibility of an extra income generated by the price movement of the assets you're holding might be appealing for speculators, business people prefer stability.

Nevertheless, even for traders, Litecoin could be very attractive as a hedge asset, especially against USD & EUR related pair. Try it now!