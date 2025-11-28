30%–60% Monthly Profit? Full Breakdown of Spready TripleEdge Live Trading Accounts

Overview
Many forex robots claim high performance, but few provide full transparency.
Spready TripleEdge is monitored by 5 live MT4 accounts, each running different internal settings (1–5).
This article gives the complete breakdown of the first month of trading.
Monitoring Setup
-
5 separate MT4 demo accounts
-
Each account uses one of the 5 preset settings
-
Each account is connected to FXBlue
-
Each account also provides Investor Password access
-
All accounts started on 22 October 2025
Performance Summary (First Month)
⭐ Setting 5 — High Return Strategy
-
Profit: 60%+
-
Higher trade frequency
-
Best performance among all settings
-
Recommended for users seeking aggressive growth
⭐⭐ Setting 4 — Medium-High Risk
-
Lower risk than Setting 5
-
Strong positive growth
-
Suitable for balanced trading style
⭐⭐⭐ Setting 3 — Medium Risk
-
Consistent profits
-
Lower drawdown
-
Ideal for conservative traders
❗ Setting 1 & 2 — Conservative
-
Loss: approx –10% to –20%
-
Very few trades
-
Designed for ultra-low risk accounts (not recommended for performance-focused users)
Why the Variation?
Each setting controls:
-
Trade frequency
-
Risk exposure
-
Trend strength filters
-
Time-based trade restrictions
Settings 3, 4, 5 catch bigger trend waves → higher profits.
Settings 1 & 2 avoid too many trades → but miss profitable trends.
Transparency = Trust
All results can be checked through:
-
Investor Password
-
FXBlue monitoring links
No screenshots.
No hidden results.
Everything is fully real-time.
Conclusion
Yes, this EA is capable of generating 30%–60% monthly profit depending on the chosen settings.
Your returns will depend on the setting you choose and your risk tolerance.
For most users, Settings 3–5 offer the best balance of risk and performance.
[MT5 version will come soon...]
...................................................................................................
Join Telegram Channel to get updates of this Robot : @ForxAnalytics
Telegram Support : @ForxAnalytics_Support
Subscribe Youtube to get details : https://www.youtube.com/@ForxAnalytics
Bookmark our website for future : https://www.forxanalytics.com/
...................................................................................................