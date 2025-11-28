Other

30%–60% Monthly Profit? Full Breakdown of Spready TripleEdge Live Trading Accounts

28 November 2025, 06:00
Overview

Many forex robots claim high performance, but few provide full transparency.
Spready TripleEdge is monitored by 5 live MT4 accounts, each running different internal settings (1–5).
This article gives the complete breakdown of the first month of trading.

Monitoring Setup

  • 5 separate MT4 demo accounts

  • Each account uses one of the 5 preset settings

  • Each account is connected to FXBlue

  • Each account also provides Investor Password access

  • All accounts started on 22 October 2025

Performance Summary (First Month)

⭐ Setting 5 — High Return Strategy

  • Profit: 60%+

  • Higher trade frequency

  • Best performance among all settings

  • Recommended for users seeking aggressive growth

⭐⭐ Setting 4 — Medium-High Risk

  • Lower risk than Setting 5

  • Strong positive growth

  • Suitable for balanced trading style

⭐⭐⭐ Setting 3 — Medium Risk

  • Consistent profits

  • Lower drawdown

  • Ideal for conservative traders

❗ Setting 1 & 2 — Conservative

  • Loss: approx –10% to –20%

  • Very few trades

  • Designed for ultra-low risk accounts (not recommended for performance-focused users)

Why the Variation?

Each setting controls:

  • Trade frequency

  • Risk exposure

  • Trend strength filters

  • Time-based trade restrictions

Settings 3, 4, 5 catch bigger trend waves → higher profits.

Settings 1 & 2 avoid too many trades → but miss profitable trends.

Transparency = Trust

All results can be checked through:

  • Investor Password

  • FXBlue monitoring links

No screenshots.
No hidden results.
Everything is fully real-time.

Conclusion

Yes, this EA is capable of generating 30%–60% monthly profit depending on the chosen settings.
Your returns will depend on the setting you choose and your risk tolerance.

For most users, Settings 3–5 offer the best balance of risk and performance.


