30%–60% Monthly Profit? Full Breakdown of Spready TripleEdge Live Trading Accounts

Overview

Many forex robots claim high performance, but few provide full transparency.

Spready TripleEdge is monitored by 5 live MT4 accounts, each running different internal settings (1–5).

This article gives the complete breakdown of the first month of trading.

Monitoring Setup

5 separate MT4 demo accounts

Each account uses one of the 5 preset settings

Each account is connected to FXBlue

Each account also provides Investor Password access

All accounts started on 22 October 2025

Performance Summary (First Month)

⭐ Setting 5 — High Return Strategy

Profit: 60%+

Higher trade frequency

Best performance among all settings

Recommended for users seeking aggressive growth

⭐⭐ Setting 4 — Medium-High Risk

Lower risk than Setting 5

Strong positive growth

Suitable for balanced trading style

⭐⭐⭐ Setting 3 — Medium Risk

Consistent profits

Lower drawdown

Ideal for conservative traders

❗ Setting 1 & 2 — Conservative

Loss: approx –10% to –20%

Very few trades

Designed for ultra-low risk accounts (not recommended for performance-focused users)

Why the Variation?

Each setting controls:

Trade frequency

Risk exposure

Trend strength filters

Time-based trade restrictions

Settings 3, 4, 5 catch bigger trend waves → higher profits.

Settings 1 & 2 avoid too many trades → but miss profitable trends.

Transparency = Trust

All results can be checked through:

Investor Password

FXBlue monitoring links

No screenshots.

No hidden results.

Everything is fully real-time.

Conclusion

Yes, this EA is capable of generating 30%–60% monthly profit depending on the chosen settings.

Your returns will depend on the setting you choose and your risk tolerance.

For most users, Settings 3–5 offer the best balance of risk and performance.

[MT5 version will come soon...]

