🥊 Revenge Trading — When Your Emotions Try to “Win Back” the Market
Other

🥊 Revenge Trading — When Your Emotions Try to “Win Back” the Market

24 November 2025, 22:40
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
0
71

🥊 Revenge Trading — When Your Emotions Try to “Win Back” the Market

🎯 The Lesson

You take a loss.
You feel irritated, embarrassed, frustrated — sometimes all at once.
And suddenly a powerful thought appears:
“I’m getting that money back. Now.”
So you enter another trade, fast and emotional.
That is revenge trading — and it’s one of the most destructive habits in the entire market.

🧠 What Really Happens

A loss triggers a mini ego injury.
Your brain wants to restore balance instantly — not logically, but emotionally.
This puts you in fight mode instead of analysis mode.

When you revenge trade, you:

  • Skip confirmations

  • Enter too early

  • Increase lot size

  • Trade setups you would normally avoid

  • Stop thinking about risk

You’re not trading the chart anymore…
You’re trading the feeling of being hurt.

And the market loves when traders do that — because it gets easy money.

💡 The Fix: Turn Losses Into Data, Not Fuel

A loss is feedback, not an insult.
Instead of reacting emotionally, ask yourself:

  • Was this a bad trade or just bad luck?

  • Did I follow my rules?

  • What can I improve next time?

This shifts your brain from anger to analysis — and kills the urge to strike back.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 15-Minute Cooldown

After a losing trade, no matter what, take a 15-minute break:

  • Step away from the chart

  • Drink water

  • Reset your mind

This tiny break interrupts the emotional spike and stops revenge trades before they start.

Professionals don’t trade immediately after losses — and that’s why they stay consistent.

🚀 Takeaway

Revenge trading feels like taking control…
but in reality, it’s giving control away.
You don’t need to win your money back instantly.
You need to win your discipline back — and the profits will follow over time.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas