🎯 Stop Loss Placement — How to Choose the Most Logical Level
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🎯 Stop Loss Placement — How to Choose the Most Logical Level

21 November 2025, 09:32
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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🎯 Stop Loss Placement — How to Choose the Most Logical Level

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders place stop losses randomly —
15 pips here, 30 pips there, “just because.”
But stop loss placement should never be random.
It must be logical, structural, and based on market behavior, not guesswork.

A good stop protects you.
A bad stop punishes you.

⚙️ Step 1: Stops Must Sit Beyond Market Structure

The stop loss should be placed where your idea is invalidated, not where your emotions feel safe.

Example:
If you buy at support, your stop belongs:
👉 Below the recent swing low
Not:
❌ 10 pips below your entry just because you “prefer small stops.”

Price must travel far enough to prove you wrong — not shake you out.

🧱 Step 2: Use Volatility, Not Fixed Pip Distances

A 20-pip stop is huge in a calm market and tiny in a fast market.
Using fixed pip stops (like 10–15 pips) makes no sense across different conditions.

Use ATR (Average True Range) to calculate logical stops:

Stop Loss = ATR × multiplier
Common multiplier: 1.5× to 2× ATR

Example:

  • ATR (1H) = 12 pips

  • Logical stop ≈ 18–24 pips
    This adapts to conditions and avoids random stop-outs.

📊 Step 3: Align Stops With Key Levels

The most reliable stop zones:

  • Below swing lows

  • Above swing highs

  • Beyond consolidation zones

  • Outside supply/demand blocks

  • Past trendline breaks

  • Under/over liquidity zones

Stops placed inside these zones get hunted.
Stops placed beyond them survive normal market noise.

💡 Step 4: Always Check Risk-to-Reward BEFORE Entering

A logical stop only works if it still gives you a solid R:R.

Example:

  • Logical stop = 25 pips

  • Target = 45 pips
    R:R = 1:1.8 → good trade

If your R:R becomes 1:0.8 → skip the trade.
Bad R:R means the setup isn’t worth the risk, no matter how “nice” the chart looks.

📉 Step 5: Avoid “Emotional Stops”

Never set stops based on:
❌ fear of losing
❌ wanting tighter R:R
❌ trying to enter with bigger lot size
❌ copying someone else’s numbers

Your stop must match the logic of your setup, not your feelings.

🚀 Takeaway

Stop losses aren’t barriers — they’re decision points.
A proper stop says:
“If the market reaches here, my idea is wrong.”

Place stops based on structure, volatility, and validation —
and you’ll never again lose because of “noise,” only because of real, meaningful movement.
That’s how professionals operate.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas