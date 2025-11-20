🧱 Stubborn Holding — When You Refuse to Close a Clearly Losing Trade

🎯 The Lesson

You enter a trade.

It starts going against you.

Stop loss is right there… but instead of accepting the loss, you think:

“Let me give it some space.”

Then:

“It will come back.”

Then:

“I’ll just widen the stop… once.”

This is stubborn holding — the habit of staying in a losing trade long after logic has left the chart.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain treats taking a loss like admitting you were wrong.

And humans hate being wrong.

So instead of closing the trade, you start negotiating with the market — even though the market never negotiates back.

You hold because:

You want to avoid pain

You hope the chart will reverse

You’re emotionally attached

You don’t want to accept responsibility

But stubborn trades rarely return.

They usually grow, sink deeper, and take a piece of your confidence with them.

💡 The Fix: Accept Small Losses Early

A stop loss isn’t an insult — it’s a safety valve.

Closing a losing trade quickly is not weakness.

It’s emotional maturity.

Professional traders keep losses small not because they never get it wrong — but because they never stay wrong.

Ask yourself:

“If I wasn’t already in this trade, would I enter it right now?”

If the answer is no — close it.

Right away.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 1× Rule

If price hits your stop-loss level — even mentally — you exit.

Not widen.

Not wait.

Not pray.

Execute the plan as written.

This single rule saves more accounts than any indicator ever will.

🚀 Takeaway

Stubbornness feels strong in the moment but weak in the results.

Successful traders don’t protect their ego — they protect their capital.

Cut the loss. Clear the mind. Move on to the next clean setup.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas