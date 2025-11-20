🧱 Stubborn Holding — When You Refuse to Close a Clearly Losing Trade
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🧱 Stubborn Holding — When You Refuse to Close a Clearly Losing Trade

20 November 2025, 20:59
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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🧱 Stubborn Holding — When You Refuse to Close a Clearly Losing Trade

🎯 The Lesson

You enter a trade.
It starts going against you.
Stop loss is right there… but instead of accepting the loss, you think:
“Let me give it some space.”
Then:
“It will come back.”
Then:
“I’ll just widen the stop… once.”
This is stubborn holding — the habit of staying in a losing trade long after logic has left the chart.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain treats taking a loss like admitting you were wrong.
And humans hate being wrong.
So instead of closing the trade, you start negotiating with the market — even though the market never negotiates back.

You hold because:

  • You want to avoid pain

  • You hope the chart will reverse

  • You’re emotionally attached

  • You don’t want to accept responsibility

But stubborn trades rarely return.
They usually grow, sink deeper, and take a piece of your confidence with them.

💡 The Fix: Accept Small Losses Early

A stop loss isn’t an insult — it’s a safety valve.
Closing a losing trade quickly is not weakness.
It’s emotional maturity.
Professional traders keep losses small not because they never get it wrong — but because they never stay wrong.

Ask yourself:

“If I wasn’t already in this trade, would I enter it right now?”

If the answer is no — close it.
Right away.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 1× Rule

If price hits your stop-loss level — even mentally — you exit.
Not widen.
Not wait.
Not pray.
Execute the plan as written.
This single rule saves more accounts than any indicator ever will.

🚀 Takeaway

Stubbornness feels strong in the moment but weak in the results.
Successful traders don’t protect their ego — they protect their capital.
Cut the loss. Clear the mind. Move on to the next clean setup.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas