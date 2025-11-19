🏦 Fiscal Policy — How Government Spending Shapes Currency Strength
💡 The Lesson
While traders obsess over central banks, they often forget another powerful market mover — the government itself.
Through spending and taxation, governments can boost or slow down economic growth, which directly affects inflation, interest rates, and currency strength.
📊 What Is Fiscal Policy?
Fiscal Policy is how a government manages the economy through:
1️⃣ Spending (infrastructure, social programs, defense, etc.)
2️⃣ Taxation (how much money it collects from citizens and companies)
More spending = faster growth → inflation risk → higher rates → stronger currency.
Less spending or higher taxes = slower growth → weaker currency.
💰 Example:
If the U.S. government announces a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, investors expect stronger growth and higher inflation.
→ Yields rise.
→ The Federal Reserve stays hawkish.
→ USD strengthens.
But if the government cuts budgets and raises taxes, demand cools, inflation falls, and the currency tends to weaken.
🏦 Why Traders Watch It
Fiscal policy can either support or fight central banks.
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If both government and central bank stimulate growth → economy overheats → stronger currency short term, but risk of inflation later.
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If both tighten → slower economy → weaker currency.
⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch Budget Deficits
A budget deficit (spending > income) means the government borrows more money.
That can pressure the currency long term — especially if debt levels rise faster than growth.
Example: Rising U.S. deficits can weaken the dollar over time, even if short-term data looks strong.
🚀 Takeaway
Fiscal policy is the fuel of the economy — it decides how much money flows through the system.
Combine it with monetary policy, and you’ll understand the full picture behind every currency trend.
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