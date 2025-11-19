🗓️ How to Build a Monthly Risk Budget Like a Professional Fund Manager

🎯 The Lesson

Retail traders think in days.

Professionals think in months.

A monthly risk budget gives you structure, protects your capital, and removes emotional decisions.

It’s how funds stay consistent year after year — and how you should manage your account too.

⚙️ Step 1: Define Your Monthly Maximum Drawdown

This is the maximum loss you allow before stopping all trading for the month.

Funds keep this between 6% and 10%.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Max monthly drawdown: 8% → $800

Once you hit –$800, you stop for the month.

No exceptions.

This prevents one bad period from destroying long-term growth.

📊 Step 2: Break It Into Weekly Risk Limits

If your monthly limit = $800:

Weekly limit = $800 ÷ 4 = $200 per week

This structure makes risk predictable and prevents large swings.

If you hit –$200 in a week → trading stops until next Monday.

🧮 Step 3: Connect Risk Budget to Position Sizing

If your weekly risk is $200 and you risk 2% per trade → $200 ÷ $200 = 1 loss allowed per week

or

Risk 1% per trade → $200 ÷ $100 = 2 losses allowed

This tells you how many errors you can survive — and keeps your risk realistic.

🔢 Step 4: Track Your Monthly Risk Usage

At the end of each week, note:

Weekly P/L

Drawdown

Risk percentage used

Trades taken

Average R per trade

If you use more than 50% of your monthly risk by mid-month, reduce lot size automatically.

This is what risk desks do in real funds.

🧩 Step 5: Monthly Reset Routine

On the last day of the month:

1️⃣ Close open positions

2️⃣ Log final equity

3️⃣ Note total R gained or lost

4️⃣ Review mistakes vs. plan

5️⃣ Plan risk for next month

This keeps your trading organized — like a real business.

🚀 Takeaway

A monthly risk budget protects you from your worst days and your worst impulses.

It creates consistency, limits damage, and lets your edge work long-term.

If you want professional results, you need professional risk structure.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas