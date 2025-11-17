🎛️ The Need for Constant Action — Why Stillness Feels Uncomfortable

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders don’t lose because they lack knowledge — they lose because they can’t sit still.

Doing nothing feels wrong.

Watching the chart without clicking feels like wasted time.

So you enter trades just to “be active,” even when the market is saying “not now.”

That’s the trap of action addiction.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain loves activity because it feels like progress.

Even if the trade is low-quality, clicking the button gives you a burst of dopamine.

It tricks you into thinking you’re being productive.

But trading isn’t a sport.

You don’t get points for effort — only for precision.

The more trades you take, the more mistakes you create.

Professionals know this.

Beginners learn it the hard way.

💡 The Fix: Redefine What “Productive” Means in Trading

In trading, productivity isn’t measured by how many trades you enter — it’s measured by how well you follow your plan.

Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is wait.

Patience is not inactivity — it’s discipline.

Ask yourself:

“Am I taking this trade because it’s valid, or because I’m bored?”

If it’s boredom, step away.

🔑 Practical Rule: The Timer Technique

Set a 30-minute timer.

During that window, you’re only allowed to analyze — not enter.

When the timer ends, re-evaluate with a calmer mind.

This instantly cuts impulsive trades and boosts clarity.

🚀 Takeaway

The market pays precision, not movement.

If you want consistency, learn to love stillness.

The less you force trades, the more the market opens opportunities for you.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas