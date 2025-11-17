💼 Why Small Accounts Fail — and How to Manage Them Like a Fund
🎯 The Lesson
Small accounts don’t fail because they’re small.
They fail because traders manage them like a casino chip instead of a portfolio.
If you treat a $200 account like $200, you’ll gamble it.
If you treat it like $200,000, you’ll grow it.
⚙️ Step 1: The Biggest Small-Account Killer — Oversizing
With a $200–$500 account, most traders use 0.10 or 0.20 lots.
That’s 10×–20× too big.
Example:
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$300 account
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0.20 lot on EURUSD
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Each pip = $2
A 50-pip move → $100 loss (–33% of the account)
Three bad trades and the account is gone.
Small accounts die because they use big-account sizing on small money.
📉 Step 2: The Correct Position Size for Small Accounts
To survive, you must size based on percentage risk, not the dollar amount.
For a small account:
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Risk 1% per trade
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$300 account → 1% = $3
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With a 30-pip stop loss → $3 / 30 = 10 cents per pip → 0.01 lot
Yes. 0.01 lot.
That’s how you survive long enough to grow.
📊 Step 3: Use a Weekly Growth Target, Not Daily
Daily targets force overtrading.
Weekly targets allow patience.
Example:
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$300 account
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Goal: +5% weekly = $15
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Monthly = +20% → $300 → $360
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After 6 months → around $530
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After 12 months → $900+
Small growth — but steady and real.
That’s how compounding begins.
🧠 Step 4: Trade Fewer Pairs, Not More
With small accounts, choose one pair and become its specialist.
EURUSD or XAUUSD (on micro-lots only).
Know its rhythm, volatility, session behavior.
Mastery beats variety.
🔑 Step 5: Withdraw Only After Doubling
Rule:
Never withdraw from a small account until it’s at least 2× its starting size.
Withdraw early and you break compounding.
Let the account grow first — then pull profits safely.
🚀 Takeaway
Small accounts aren’t a disadvantage.
They’re your training ground.
If you can grow $300 with real risk management, you can grow $30,000 the same way.
Big money just magnifies discipline — or the lack of it.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas