💥 The Myth of Recovering a Loss in One Trade

🎯 The Lesson

You take a big loss.

Your first thought? “I’ll make it back in the next one.”

That single thought has ended more trading careers than bad strategies ever did.

Recovery trading feels logical — but mathematically, it’s suicide.

⚙️ Step 1: The Recovery Trap

Let’s say you lose 20% of your account.

To get back to break-even, you now need a 25% gain.

Loss Needed Gain to Recover 10% 11% 20% 25% 30% 43% 50% 100%

The bigger the hit, the harder the climb.

That’s why trying to “win it back fast” is the worst possible plan.

🧮 Step 2: Why It Feels Right but Isn’t

When you lose, your brain releases cortisol — stress hormone.

It pushes you to act, not think.

So you enter quickly, double your lot size, and call it “confidence.”

But you’re actually increasing exposure with less accuracy — the exact formula for account destruction.

📊 Step 3: How Pros Handle Losses

1️⃣ Accept it instantly. Losses are part of your statistics.

2️⃣ Cut size in half for your next few trades.

3️⃣ Re-evaluate what caused the loss — setup, timing, or psychology.

4️⃣ Wait for the next A+ setup — not just any opportunity.

They recover through consistency, not revenge.

💡 Step 4: Use the “Recovery Mode” Rule

If your account drops by more than 5%, your only goal becomes damage control:

Risk 1% max per trade

Stop trading for 24 hours after 2 losses

Focus on small, clean wins

You’ll rebuild faster by slowing down.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading isn’t about bouncing back fast — it’s about not falling deep.

The best traders don’t chase losses; they rebuild methodically.

Protect capital first. Recovery will follow naturally.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas