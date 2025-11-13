🪞 Self-Sabotage — When You’re the Reason Your Trades Fail
🎯 The Lesson
You know the rules.
You’ve practiced the setups.
You even recognize the bad habits — and still, you break them.
That’s self-sabotage, and every trader does it at some point.
It’s not lack of skill — it’s your subconscious pulling the strings.
🧠 What Really Happens
Your brain loves comfort more than success.
Winning feels good, but it also creates pressure — pressure to repeat it, pressure to not lose it.
So deep down, your mind sometimes creates mistakes to return to a familiar state of comfort — losing.
Because losing feels known, predictable, and safe in a twisted way.
That’s why you move stops, skip rules, or trade too big after wins.
Not because you don’t know better — but because comfort whispers louder than discipline.
💡 The Fix: Catch the Pattern, Not the Trade
Stop trying to fix the losing trade — fix the behavior that caused it.
When you break a rule, don’t ask “Why did this trade lose?”
Ask “Why did I need to lose it?”
That’s where the real answer lives.
Usually, it’s fear of boredom, fear of success, or fear of pressure.
Once you name the pattern, it loses power.
🔑 Practical Rule: The “Behavior Journal”
Alongside your trade log, keep a behavior journal.
Note down when and why you broke your plan.
You’ll quickly see that your losses have patterns — not in price, but in psychology.
Fix the behavior, and the balance follows.
🚀 Takeaway
Most traders don’t lose to the market — they lose to themselves.
Trading success isn’t about fighting price.
It’s about understanding why you do what you do.
Master that — and you master the game.
👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas