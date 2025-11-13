🪞 Self-Sabotage — When You’re the Reason Your Trades Fail

🎯 The Lesson

You know the rules.

You’ve practiced the setups.

You even recognize the bad habits — and still, you break them.

That’s self-sabotage, and every trader does it at some point.

It’s not lack of skill — it’s your subconscious pulling the strings.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain loves comfort more than success.

Winning feels good, but it also creates pressure — pressure to repeat it, pressure to not lose it.

So deep down, your mind sometimes creates mistakes to return to a familiar state of comfort — losing.

Because losing feels known, predictable, and safe in a twisted way.

That’s why you move stops, skip rules, or trade too big after wins.

Not because you don’t know better — but because comfort whispers louder than discipline.

💡 The Fix: Catch the Pattern, Not the Trade

Stop trying to fix the losing trade — fix the behavior that caused it.

When you break a rule, don’t ask “Why did this trade lose?”

Ask “Why did I need to lose it?”

That’s where the real answer lives.

Usually, it’s fear of boredom, fear of success, or fear of pressure.

Once you name the pattern, it loses power.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “Behavior Journal”

Alongside your trade log, keep a behavior journal.

Note down when and why you broke your plan.

You’ll quickly see that your losses have patterns — not in price, but in psychology.

Fix the behavior, and the balance follows.

🚀 Takeaway

Most traders don’t lose to the market — they lose to themselves.

Trading success isn’t about fighting price.

It’s about understanding why you do what you do.

Master that — and you master the game.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas