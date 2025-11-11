Strifor SmartTrade Panel: Automate Risk Management and Speed Up Your Market Entries

In scalping and intraday trading, every second counts — fractions of a second can be the difference between a profitable trade and a missed opportunity.

To help traders act faster and more accurately, the Strifor team created the SmartTrade Panel — a powerful MetaTrader indicator that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels immediately after opening a position.

How It Works



SmartTrade Panel (STP) is a natural extension of the Strifor tool ecosystem. If the Lot Calculator ensures precise position sizing, SmartTrade Panel takes care of speed and flawless execution.

Together, they form the perfect duo: calculate your position size instantly, and STP immediately sets accurate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Once attached to a chart, SmartTrade Panel handles the mechanical part of trading:

automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately after an order is activated;



operates according to predefined parameters: risk per trade (percentage of account), risk-to-reward ratio, and profit calculation method;



integrates perfectly with the Strifor Lot Calculator — calculate the volume, and STP automatically applies protective levels for a single active order.













Benefits of SmartTrade Panel



Time-saving — all order parameters are pre-set, so Stop and Take levels are applied instantly.



Error reduction — avoids mistakes that often occur when entering levels manually, especially in fast-moving markets.



Discipline and precision — trading operates strictly according to risk management rules, without improvisation.



Compatible with any strategy — ideal for scalping, intraday, and medium-term trading, where speed and consistency are critical.





Why Traders Choose STP



Fully automates key operations immediately after entering a trade.



Easy and intuitive risk parameter setup.



Allows custom risk-to-reward ratios for different strategies.



Ensures no trade is left unprotected with a Stop Loss.

SmartTrade Panel — Speed, Precision, Discipline



Modern trading requires not only analytical skills but also technical precision. Strifor SmartTrade Panel creates ideal conditions for disciplined, fast trading, where every trade is protected and every risk is under control.

Set up SmartTrade Panel once — and focus on what really matters: making trading decisions, not manually setting orders.