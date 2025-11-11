🎯 How to Set Realistic Monthly Targets Without Overtrading

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders lose money not because they lack skill — but because they chase goals that make no mathematical sense.

They set targets like “I’ll double my account this month,” and then force trades to reach them.

A pro trader’s target is never random — it’s linked to risk, not dreams.

⚙️ Step 1: Start With Risk, Not Profit

Let’s say you risk 2% per trade and average 2R (twice your risk) on winners.

If your win rate is 50%, your expected gain per trade is:

(0.5 × 2R) – (0.5 × 1R) = +0.5R per trade

Now if you take 20 trades in a month:

0.5R × 20 = +10R

At 2% risk per trade → +20% monthly growth potential.

That’s realistic because it’s based on your math, not hope.

🧮 Step 2: Adjust for Market Conditions

Some months are slow, others are wild.

Smart traders lower their target when volatility drops.

Example:

Normal month: +10R target

Low-volatility month: +5R target

You’re not lazy — you’re adapting.

📊 Step 3: Focus on Process KPIs, Not Just Profit

Instead of measuring only money, track performance metrics:

✅ Win rate above 45%

✅ Risk-to-reward above 1:1.5

✅ Drawdown below 10%

✅ Max 3 trades per day

If all these stay consistent, profit will follow automatically.

💡 Step 4: Never Raise Targets Mid-Month

The deadliest move is increasing your target when you’re doing well.

You’ll overtrade, break rules, and give back profits.

Keep your goal fixed for the month, then review and adjust next month — never midstream.

🚀 Takeaway

Targets don’t create success — discipline does.

Base your goals on your edge and math, not your mood.

Trade less, risk less, earn more — that’s how professionals hit targets every month without stress.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas