🧨 Impulse Trading — When Patience Loses and Instinct Takes Over
🎯 The Lesson
You open the chart.
Price moves fast.
Your heart races — you don’t want to “miss it.”
Click.
Now you’re in a trade you never planned.
That’s impulse trading — acting on emotion, not logic.
It feels exciting, but it’s how accounts bleed slowly without warning.
🧠 What Really Happens
Impulse trades come from the same part of the brain that makes quick survival decisions — fight or flight.
It’s not analysis; it’s a reaction.
When you see a big candle or sudden move, your mind sees danger or opportunity and pushes you to act right now.
But the market isn’t a tiger chasing you.
It rewards those who wait — not those who panic-click.
💡 The Fix: Add a Speed Bump to Every Decision
Before you enter any trade, pause for 10 seconds.
Ask yourself:
“Was this trade part of my plan five minutes ago?”
If not, it’s impulsive.
No need for guilt — just awareness.
Impulse loses its power the moment you name it.
🔑 Practical Rule: The 10-Second Pause
Every time you feel the urge to jump in, take a deep breath and count to 10.
If the setup still looks solid after the count — go for it.
If not — you just dodged a bad decision disguised as opportunity.
🚀 Takeaway
Impulse feels powerful in the moment.
But patience pays longer.
The best traders don’t react — they respond.
They let emotion knock — and choose not to open the door.
👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas