🧨 Impulse Trading — When Patience Loses and Instinct Takes Over

🎯 The Lesson

You open the chart.

Price moves fast.

Your heart races — you don’t want to “miss it.”

Click.

Now you’re in a trade you never planned.

That’s impulse trading — acting on emotion, not logic.

It feels exciting, but it’s how accounts bleed slowly without warning.

🧠 What Really Happens

Impulse trades come from the same part of the brain that makes quick survival decisions — fight or flight.

It’s not analysis; it’s a reaction.

When you see a big candle or sudden move, your mind sees danger or opportunity and pushes you to act right now.

But the market isn’t a tiger chasing you.

It rewards those who wait — not those who panic-click.

💡 The Fix: Add a Speed Bump to Every Decision

Before you enter any trade, pause for 10 seconds.

Ask yourself:

“Was this trade part of my plan five minutes ago?”

If not, it’s impulsive.

No need for guilt — just awareness.

Impulse loses its power the moment you name it.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 10-Second Pause

Every time you feel the urge to jump in, take a deep breath and count to 10.

If the setup still looks solid after the count — go for it.

If not — you just dodged a bad decision disguised as opportunity.

🚀 Takeaway

Impulse feels powerful in the moment.

But patience pays longer.

The best traders don’t react — they respond.

They let emotion knock — and choose not to open the door.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas