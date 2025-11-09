🕒 Weekend Risk — Why Smart Traders Close on Fridays

🎯 The Lesson

The market closes on Friday, but risk doesn’t.

Between Friday evening and Monday morning, price keeps moving — you just can’t see it.

That’s why professionals don’t gamble with weekend holds.

They know that gaps kill good accounts.

⚙️ What Weekend Gaps Really Are

A weekend gap happens when price opens on Monday far away from Friday’s close.

It’s caused by news, geopolitical events, or institutional orders during the off-hours.

Example:

You close Friday at EUR/USD = 1.0800

On Monday, it opens at 1.0850 — a 50-pip jump

If your stop loss was at 1.0820, it’s skipped — and your trade exits at 1.0850 instead.

That’s an extra 30 pips of slippage — pure damage.

📊 How Gaps Impact Risk

Let’s say you trade 1 lot (≈ $10 per pip).

A 50-pip gap = $500 loss instantly — even if your stop was placed.

On a $10,000 account, that’s –5% overnight with zero control.

Multiply that by multiple positions or correlated pairs, and you’re looking at a disaster Monday morning.

💡 What Pros Do Instead

1️⃣ Close most positions on Friday before the New York session ends.

2️⃣ Hold only long-term swing trades if:

Stop loss is wide enough to survive a gap

Risk per trade is under 1%

The pair isn’t news-sensitive (avoid GBP, oil, or gold before weekends)

3️⃣ Re-enter on Monday after the market stabilizes in the first few hours.

🔑 Smart Rule: “Flat Before the Weekend”

Make it a habit:

“If I can’t monitor it, I don’t hold it.”

Forex runs 24/5.

You don’t get extra credit for playing 24/7.

🚀 Takeaway

Your goal isn’t to be in the market all the time — it’s to be in control all the time.

Weekends offer zero control, so professionals step aside.

Remember: no trade is better than a weekend surprise.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas