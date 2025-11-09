📊 Inflation — The Silent Force That Moves Central Banks (and Currencies)
💡 The Lesson
Behind every major move in forex, there’s usually one reason: inflation.
It’s the heartbeat of economic policy — when prices rise too fast, central banks act, and when they act, currencies fly.
🔥 What Is Inflation?
Inflation means the value of money is falling — you need more of it to buy the same goods.
Measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), it shows how fast prices are rising in an economy.
Example:
If CPI in the U.S. jumps from 3% to 4%, that means prices are 4% higher than a year ago — too hot for comfort.
🏦 Why Traders Care
High inflation = central bank pressure to raise interest rates.
Rising rates = stronger currency.
So when CPI comes out higher than expected → traders rush to buy that currency.
When it’s lower → rate hike bets drop → currency weakens.
📈 Example in Action
Let’s say the U.S. CPI prints 4.2% (expected 3.8%).
→ The market assumes the Federal Reserve will stay hawkish.
→ Bond yields rise.
→ USD strengthens.
Meanwhile, if Eurozone inflation falls sharply, traders expect the ECB to ease.
→ EUR weakens.
⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch Core Inflation
“Core CPI” excludes food and energy — it’s what central banks really care about because it shows long-term inflation trends.
Headline CPI moves markets, but Core CPI decides policy.
🚀 Takeaway
Inflation tells you where central banks are heading next.
It’s not just a number — it’s the market’s pulse.
Master CPI, and you’ll understand the rhythm behind every major currency trend.
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