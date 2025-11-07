💱 Interest Rates — The Engine Behind Every Currency Move



💡 The Lesson

Currencies don’t move randomly — they move because of interest rates.

When a country raises or cuts rates, traders and institutions react instantly.

If you understand this one concept, you’ll start to see the market instead of guessing it.

📈 The Core Idea

Interest rates represent the price of money.

When rates go up → borrowing becomes expensive → currency strengthens.

When rates go down → borrowing gets cheaper → currency weakens.

Example:

If the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates while the European Central Bank keeps them low, money flows into USD for better returns → EURUSD drops.

🏦 Why Central Banks Move Rates

Central banks raise or cut rates to control:

🧮 Inflation: too high → raise rates to cool spending.

💼 Growth: too slow → cut rates to stimulate the economy.

So when you hear a central bank saying “inflation remains high”, expect a hawkish tone → possible rate hike → stronger currency.

📊 How Traders Use This

Forex traders don’t just follow charts — they track rate expectations.

The key drivers:

1️⃣ CPI (Inflation reports)

2️⃣ GDP growth

3️⃣ Unemployment rate

4️⃣ Central bank statements (FOMC, ECB, BOE, etc.)

Markets move before the official decision — based on expectations, not surprises.

⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch the “Differential”

It’s not the rate itself, but the difference between two currencies that moves the pair.

Example:

USD = 5.25%

JPY = -0.10%

Rate differential = 5.35% → USDJPY tends to rise.

🚀 Takeaway

Charts show what’s happening.

Interest rates explain why it’s happening.

Master this, and you’ll read forex fundamentals like a pro — one central bank at a time.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more forex fundamentals and trading insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas