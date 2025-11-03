Market Analysis for EURUSD & XAUUSD — November 3, 2025
Analytics & Forecasts

Market Analysis for EURUSD & XAUUSD — November 3, 2025

3 November 2025, 11:13
Sergey Batudayev
Sergey Batudayev
0
787
📊 AI Trade Analysis

EURUSD (M15)

Trade Direction: Sell
Entry: 1.15150
TP: 1.14800
SL: 1.15400

Success Probability: 75%


Summary:

Bearish signals dominate as EMAs and Ichimoku show downward alignment. RSI is near oversold at 35.8, and MACD remains below zero, confirming bearish momentum. The pair is trading below key Fibonacci levels with increasing volatility, suggesting potential for further decline.

📉 USD strength continues amid weak EUR GDP growth and stable US rates.


XAUUSD (H1)


Trade Direction: Sell
Entry: 3996
TP: 3980
SL: 4010

Success Probability: 60%



Summary:

Gold faces short-term weakness despite a mild bullish EMA setup. ADX shows a weak trend, while MACD momentum declines, signaling bearish potential. Price is holding near 23.6% Fibonacci support with low volatility, hinting at possible downward continuation.

💵 Weak economic growth adds pressure on gold as investors favor USD strength.


🧠 Analysis prepared with the help of Open AI  Indicator — AI Trade Analyzer

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:

No tool or indicator can substitute sound risk management. Always set a stop loss, avoid risking more than you can afford to lose, and size your trades wisely. AI Trade Analyzer identifies opportunities — managing the risk is up to you.



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