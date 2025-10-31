🕰️ Patience — The Skill Most Traders Never Master

🎯 The Lesson

Every trader knows how to click “Buy” and “Sell.”

But few know how to wait.

Patience isn’t just about doing nothing — it’s about having the strength to not act when your emotions tell you to.

🧠 What Really Happens

The brain craves action.

When markets slow down, boredom kicks in, and boredom feels like danger.

So you take random trades “just to be active.”

You tell yourself it’s experience — but it’s really impatience disguised as productivity.

Every forced trade is your brain saying:

“I’d rather lose than wait.”

💡 The Fix: Redefine Waiting as a Strategy

Waiting isn’t wasting time — it’s building clarity.

When you wait, you protect capital, conserve focus, and see the market more objectively.

Professional traders spend 90% of their time not trading.

That’s not laziness — that’s precision.

Ask yourself:

Is the setup clear?

Is the risk worth it?

Or am I just bored?

If it’s boredom — step away.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “3 Candle Patience Test”

When you spot a setup, wait three more candles before entering.

If the logic still holds — take it.

If it disappears — the market just saved you money.

🚀 Takeaway

Patience isn’t passive.

It’s control.

It’s the invisible edge that separates consistent traders from emotional ones.

The less you force the market, the more it rewards you.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas